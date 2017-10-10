Hino Motors decides to build assembly factory in Russia

Hino Motors, Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Hino”) has reached the decision to build an assembly factory in Russia. On October 9th, a signing ceremony was held at the Moscow Oblast Government office building regarding the cooperation agreement that was entered between the Moscow Oblast, and Hino Motors Sales LLC (hereinafter referred to as “Hino Russia”), attended by Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the Moscow Oblast, Denis Butsaev, Deputy Chairman & Minister of Investments and Innovations (Government of Moscow Region), Satoru Mori, Executive Vice President of Hino, and members of Hino Russia.

The new factory is scheduled to begin production in 2019.

Ever since 2008 when Hino entered the Russian market, the company has steadily increased its unit sales, primarily of medium-duty to light-duty trucks, bolstered by positive reviews of their quality, durability, and other attributes. The accumulated total of Hino trucks sold to the Russian customers currently stands at roughly 12 thousands (*) units. The Russian market is expected to undergo rapid growth moving forward, and as part of our efforts to grow sales further, we have decided to enter this agreement to assemble our products locally as a way to strengthen our competitive edge and to establish firm roots for the Hino brand in the local community.

The new assembly factory will have excellent access, situated roughly one hour northwest of central Moscow, and roughly 15 minutes away from Sheremetyevo International Airport. Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2018 with production scheduled to be launched in mid 2019. The investment amount for the new factory is estimated to be approximately 18.9 hundred million yen (approximately 10 hundred million RUB).

Producing trucks at this factory will enable us to deliver products that satisfy our customers within the shortest possible lead time and by doing so we aim to serve our Russian customers’ businesses and grow together.

* As of the end of September 2017.

＜New Factory Overview＞

Location Khimki, Moscow Oblast, Russian Federation Area Approx. 50,000m2 Producing Items Medium duty truck: Start producing in mid 2019

Light duty truck: Start producing in mid 2020 Production Capacity Approx. 2,000 units (Adding Medium and Light duty trucks together)

＜Hino Russia Overview＞

Name Hino Motors Sales LLC. HQ address Moscow, Russian Federation

(142, Volokolamsk Highway, Moscow, 125464 Russian Federation) Representing officer Hiroyuki Omori Capital composition Hino Motors, Ltd.: 65％

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.: 35％ Founded July 2008 Primary business

operations Sales of Hino trucks Main offices Two (main office and Vladivostok branch) Employees 56 (as of end September 2017)

