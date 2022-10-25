Highest score from Euro NCAP: Five stars for the new BMW X1 and the new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer

European Consumer Protection Institute awards both premium compact models the top rating

Munich.—The independent safety experts at the European consumer protection institute Euro NCAP awarded both the BMW X1 Sports Activity Vehicle and the modern all-rounder in the premium compact segment, the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, the highest rating of five stars. In the demanding test procedure, both vehicles impressed with outstanding occupant protection in collisions of various types, effective protection for pedestrians and cyclists, and effective accident avoidance systems.

The extensive standard equipment featuring safety-relevant driver assistance systems decisively contributed to the 5-star rating. Above all, the latest generation of front collision warning with braking function provides an additional plus in safety in urban traffic. It can now also detect pedestrians and cyclists approaching parallel to the lane from behind or in front when turning right, effectively helping to avoid a collision with weaker road users. In addition, the new system warns of oncoming traffic when turning left. All of the driver assistance systems used in the new BMW X1 and the new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer are among the best on the market and impressed the Euro NCAP safety experts with their range of functions and reliable level of response.

The new BMW X1 and the new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer convinced the experts with their innovative systems in the area of passive safety. Both models feature a centre airbag between the driver and front passenger seats as standard. This system, used for the first time in BMW models in the compact segment, was rated to be extremely effective in the test. It is the latest component of the BMW integrated safety concept, which is being advanced constantly and which, in addition to highly resilient support structures and precisely designed deformation paths, also includes a model-specific combination of precisely coordinated restraint systems.

In various collision tests, this integrated safety concept proved to guarantee a high level of protection against injury at all times in both models, regardless of the size and seating position of the occupants. In both the front and rear seats, the headrests and seats of the new BMW X1 and the new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer effectively protect against cervical injuries that can be triggered by a rear-end collision, according to Euro NCAP. In addition, the test experts highlighted the standard equipment featured by both models with the intelligent emergency call and an emergency braking system for avoiding secondary collisions.

To reduce the risk of injury to pedestrians and cyclists, the new BMW X1 and new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer feature active engine compartment lids. In the event of an impact, the engine compartment lids are raised by means of pyrotechnic actuators to create additional deformation space between them and the hard components underneath. The system proved to be reliable and effective at different speeds in the Euro NCAP safety test.

The ratings of the Euro NCAP testing institute are a benchmark for accident safety recognised Europe-wide and the safety level is being raised constantly. Only new vehicles that offer excellent impact protection and are also well equipped with comprehensive and practical technology for accident avoidance receive the highest rating of 5 stars.

All data on mileage, fuel and electricity consumption, CO 2 emissions and electric range are provisional values.

Fuel consumption, CO 2 emission figures and power consumption were measured using the methods required according to Regulation VO (EC) 2007/715 as amended. They refer to vehicles on the German automotive market. For ranges, the WLTP figures take into account the effects of any optional equipment.

All figures are already calculated on the basis of the new WLTP test cycle. WLTP values are used as a basis for the assessment of taxes and other vehicle-related levies that are (also) based on CO 2 emissions and, where applicable, for the purposes of vehicle-specific subsidies. Further information on the WLTP and NEDC measurement procedures is also available at www.bmw.de/wltp.

SOURCE: BMW Group