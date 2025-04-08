Higher share of electrified Porsche sports cars in the first quarter

Porsche significantly increased the share of electrified vehicles it sold in the first quarter of 2025: a total of 71,470 cars were handed over to customers worldwide between January and March, 38.5 per cent of which were electrified

Porsche significantly increased the share of electrified vehicles it sold in the first quarter of 2025: a total of 71,470 cars were handed over to customers worldwide between January and March, 38.5 per cent of which were electrified. This share is made up of 25.9 per cent all-electric vehicles and 12.6 per cent plug-in hybrids.

The Panamera recorded the strongest growth among the sports car manufacturer’s six model series, with an increase of 27 per cent. Deliveries of the Macan grew by 14 per cent, with most of the examples delivered having an all-electric drive. Among the sales regions, North America continues to be the largest market: 20,698 deliveries represent an increase of 37 per cent compared to the same period last year. Worldwide, deliveries were eight per cent below the previous year’s figures for the first three months of the year, while the sales structure across the individual regions remained very balanced.

“The Macan performed very well in the first quarter and, with the all-electric variant, is making a significant contribution to our increased electrification rate. Overall, we have a very balanced powertrain mix that reflects the different preferences of our customers, globally,” says Matthias Becker, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. “We will continue to meet the diverse requirements of our customers in the future with a product strategy that includes all three drive variants for two-door sports cars, sports sedans and sports SUVs well into the 2030s.”

Growth in North America and the overseas and emerging markets

With 20,698 deliveries, North America recorded an increase of 37 per cent compared to the previous year. This strong growth is due in part to import-related delays in the delivery of some model lines in the same period last year. The sales region Overseas and Emerging Markets also developed positively, with growth of six per cent. In total, 15,789 cars were handed over to customers here. In Europe (excluding Germany), Porsche delivered 18,017 vehicles in the first quarter of 2025. That is 10 per cent less than in 2024. In the home market of Germany, 7,495 customers were able to take delivery of their vehicles – a fall of 34 per cent. The declines in both regions are caused by a disproportionately strong prior-year period due to catch-up effects, as well as European cybersecurity regulations, which are leading to a supply gap for the 718 model series and the combustion-engined Macan. In China, 9,471 cars were handed over to customers (-42 per cent). The main reasons for the decline here remain the continuing tense economic situation in the Chinese market and Porsche’s focus on value-oriented sales, which aims to balance demand and supply.

Macan is the bestseller in Q1

From January to March, 23,555 examples of the Macan were handed to customers (+14 per cent). Over 60 per cent of these (14,185 vehicles) were the all-electric variant. In most countries outside the EU, Porsche continues to offer the previous Macan as a combustion-engine model in parallel. 9,370 units of this variant were delivered. The new Panamera also performed well, with 7,769 deliveries – an increase of 27 per cent.

11,390 examples of the iconic 911 sports car were delivered in the first quarter. The decline of 12 per cent can be explained by the strong final sales of the predecessor model last year and the staggered product introduction of the new derivatives. The 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman models recorded 4,498 deliveries – 22 per cent less than in the previous year. This was mainly due to limited model availability due to European cybersecurity regulations. 4,203 units of the Taycan were delivered to customers in the period from January to March (-1 per cent). The Cayenne was handed over to customers 20,055 times. This corresponds to a decline of 28 per cent and is due to a catch-up effect in the same period last year.

Looking ahead to the rest of the year, Matthias Becker says: “Porsche has a very young and highly attractive product range. Customer demand remains at a solid level. At the same time, Porsche is also investing in the brand and the product portfolio in order to be able to react flexibly to customer requirements. We are working closely with the various sales regions and will consistently focus on matching demand and supply in line with our ‘Value over Volume’ strategy.”

Deliveries January – March 2024 2025 Differenz Worldwide 77,640 71,470 -8% Germany 11,274 7,495 -34% North America 15,087 20,698 +37% China 16,340 9,471 -42% Europe (excluding Germany) 20,044 18,017 -10% Overseas and Emerging Markets 14,895 15,789 +6%

