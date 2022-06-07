High-voltage electrification: Valeo Siemens eAutomotive has already exceeded its target of 4 billion euros in order intake for the 2021-2022 period seven months ahead of schedule

Consortium launches closed-loop raw material project to be funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action

Valeo Siemens eAutomotive announces that it has already exceeded its target of more than 4 billion euros in order intake for high-voltage electrification technologies for the 2021-2022 period. The goal was met more than seven months ahead of the announced roadmap, attesting to Valeo Siemens eAutomotive’s robust momentum in the fast-growing high-voltage electrification market.

Orders booked since early 2021 cover end-to-end powertrain assemblies and their components (electric motors, inverters, reducers, onboard chargers and DCDC converters). In particular, they concern the new 800V silicon carbide (SiC) technology developed by Valeo Siemens eAutomotive. The new orders underscore the ability of Valeo Siemens eAutomotive to support its customers in deploying the latest technological developments.

Thanks to these orders, Valeo Siemens eAutomotive is expanding its global footprint with orders in Europe, China and North America and its customer portfolio.

“Meeting our order intake target seven months ahead of our roadmap shows how Valeo Siemens eAutomotive is gaining new momentum in the fast-growing high-voltage electrification market, as announced in the Move Up plan presented by Valeo last February,” said Xavier Dupont, President of Valeo’s Powertrain Systems Business Group and advisory board member of Valeo Siemens eAutomotive. “By merging Valeo Siemens eAutomotive into Valeo, we are going to move up to the next level by creating an even more innovative, more competitive electrification champion with all the technologies needed to support the greatest transformation in the history of our industry.”

Last February, Valeo announced it had signed an agreement with Siemens to acquire Siemens’ 50% stake in Valeo Siemens eAutomotive. Early July 2022, Valeo will integrate all of Valeo Siemens eAutomotive’s assets into its Powertrain Systems Business Group*.

The value of the high-voltage electrification market is set to increase by an average 17.5% a year over the 2021-2030 period, to a total of 92 billion euros. Of this amount, 40% will be outsourced to automotive suppliers. In 2030, the market for vehicles equipped with high-voltage electric powertrain systems will account for 35% of automotive production worldwide.

* The transaction has received the authorization from the relevant antitrust authorities; relevant employee representative bodies are being informed and consulted.

** In series production or in development.

