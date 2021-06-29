High-tech and history: There are now six remarkably equipped trains in Regensburg Mercedes-Benz eCitaro

Regensburg is switching: The Regensburg transport company "das Stadtwerk.Mobilität" wants to convert a good part of the bus fleet to fully electric city buses within a short period of time

Regensburg is switching: The Regensburg transport company “das Stadtwerk.Mobilität” wants to convert a good part of the bus fleet to fully electric city buses within a short period of time. Six Mercedes-Benz eCitaro are now making the start – high-tech city buses drive through the historic old town.

Regensburg is a city of contrasts: the old town with its numerous historical buildings is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site. At the same time, the growing city offers a large number of state-of-the-art industrial jobs, also for numerous commuters. The inner-city traffic load is correspondingly high. The city is taking countermeasures with numerous measures. The long-term conversion of the 120 city buses from “Stadtwerk.Mobilität” to emission-free drive systems will bring a big leap forward for a better quality of life.

Regensburg relies on both high-tech and comfort. The six eCitaro are two-door solo buses with solid-state batteries, a real pioneering achievement in automotive engineering. They have a high energy capacity, are very durable and are environmentally friendly without nickel, manganese and cobalt. The batteries of the city buses are charged in the depot. For this purpose, they are equipped with sockets on both sides of the vehicle.

In any case, the equipment of the six Regensburg eCitaro is impressive. With the Sideguard Assist turning assistant, the active Preventive Brake Assist and the TPM tire pressure monitoring system, safety technology reaches the highest level. Comfort is not neglected: the passengers take a seat on the fabric-upholstered seats, the side walls are lined with needle felt inside. In addition, the design of the passenger compartment, from the orange handrails to the blue seat cushions to the coordinated floor covering, is as tasteful as it is functional. Among other things, drivers benefit from an air-conditioned seat and a cool box. The pivoting sliding door at entrance two is the basis for a quick change of passengers at stops.

The Regensburger Verkehrsbetriebe GmbH (RVB) was renamed the Stadtwerk Regensburg Mobility GmbH on June 4th, 2018. It is a 100 percent subsidiary of Stadtwerk Regensburg GmbH. The 120 city buses cover around 15,000 kilometers a day. Up to 90,000 passengers use the public utility buses in Regensburg every day. The company also holds 50 percent of the shares in Regensburger Verkehrsverbund GmbH (RVV). This ensures optimal networking of local public transport in the city and district.

SOURCE: Daimler