High Power Charger from ADS-TEC is the first fast charging system to receive new TÜV SÜD quality seal

The independent testing organisation affirms conformity with the basic technical safety requirements in the EU and the UK with the new ukTÜVeu test mark

The independent testing organisation affirms conformity with the basic technical safety requirements in the EU and the UK with the new ukTÜVeu test mark. The ultra fast charging station with battery system from ADS-TEC Energy is the first fast charging system to be certified with the new seal.

The basis of certification represents a wide range of standards listed in the relevant directives such as those of the Low Voltage Directive, the EMC & RED Directive as well as the Machinery Directive and their UK equivalents. The basic prerequisite is the periodic monitoring of the production of the HPC charging system.

Certification requires product testing and regular factory inspections. The core of the audit by the independent expert organisation was whether ADS-TEC, as a manufacturer, is able to maintain consistent quality in large-scale production in line with requirements and has established the necessary quality system, including incoming goods inspection, material lists and final product control. Besides this, the calibration of the required measuring and monitoring equipment must be ensured. The inspection by TÜV SÜD includes the testing of safety-critical components and other materials used.

“The demands on the combination of battery system and charging station are enormous and complex. We comply with the relevant standards and have proven these extensively in accredited laboratories such as TÜV SÜD. An important point for our customers and acceptance”, declares CEO of ADS-TEC, Thomas Speidel.

The complexity results from the overlapping of different requirements on both the battery system and charging station. Although it is a complete system, both technical components have their own standards to meet.

“Electromobility needs such solutions so that e-vehicles can be charged faster and everywhere. The challenge for manufacturers is to deal with and consider all regulatory requirements during development. ADS-TEC has managed to do this with the ChargeBox and fulfilled the requirements for markets such as USA/CANADA beyond the borders of the EU. With the new euTÜVuk test mark, we are also confirming ADS-TEC’s compliance with UK requirements,” states Sami Demircan, Senior Account Manager E-Mobility at TÜV SÜD.

The ChargeBox is the heart of the fast-charging system and a highly complex construct with integrated battery, power electronics, energy management, control, and air conditioning. The certification is therefore very comprehensive and is carried out in numerous elaborate individual tests. The system works by storing low-power energy from the grid and “boosting it” to an output of up to 320 kilowatts when needed. When an e-vehicle arrives, it is charged directly with its full power in just a few minutes.

This means that the fast-charging infrastructure can also be built up to the last mile in city centres or residential areas. In many places, this saves a costly grid expansion and protects the grid – even if at some point a large number of electric vehicles want to charge quickly everywhere at the same time. As a small battery buffered ChargeBox that only takes up about 1.6 square metres of floor space, the system converts AC power into up to 320 kilowatts of DC charging power and does so completely quiet and without any noisy charging sounds. Thanks to its compactness with two separate slim charging points, it can be easily integrated in almost any location.

SOURCE: ADS-TEC