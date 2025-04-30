High performance in New York City: With the MINI John Cooper Works through the Big Apple

For the MINI John Cooper Works, New York City is the perfect stage: Just like the metropolis on the US East Coast, the top performer from MINI is also characterized by energy, dynamism and urban individuality

In the city that never sleeps, life pulsates even when elsewhere there is already peace. Perfectly suited for the highly sporty MINI John Cooper Works (fuel consumption combined: 6.8 – 6.5 l/100km according to WLTP; CO2 emissions combined: 154 – 147 g/km; CO2-class: E).

In the vibrant center of the eight million metropolis, the top performer manages to draw glances thanks to its exclusive design accents in Chili Red and the JCW roof spoiler as well as the JCW rear diffuser in high-gloss black. Its energetic appearance and its purist design make a striking statement – even in the hectic Big Apple.

MINI John Cooper Works: Confident appearance.

The people in New York are considered ambitious, self-confident, restless. They are the pacesetters of the city, which has been home to the dreams of millions for decades. The unmistakable go-kart feeling of the MINI John Cooper Works makes the character of the US metropolis tangible in every second.

With its powerful 2.0-liter four-cylinder Twinpower Turbo petrol engine with 1,998 cc displacement, which delivers 231 hp (170 kW) to the road, the MINI John Cooper Works ensures maximum driving pleasure in the canyons of the city. With a maximum torque of 380 Nm, the top performance model accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds and reaches a top speed of 250 km/h. Thanks to the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the powerful three-door dominates the city traffic with its intense acceleration. The two standard shift paddles give the driver additional control over the performance.

The adaptive sport suspension guarantees the typical MINI driving experience. The Chili Red brake system with JCW logo ensures precise braking and optimal control – even in unpredictable driving situations in bustling cities.

MINI JCW in New York City: Stylish individualist.

The large octagonal high-gloss black front grille with the tricolor John Cooper Works logo and the MINI LED headlights with horizontal daytime running lights in the JCW signature give the front of the MINI John Cooper Works its purist character. The hood stripes, exterior mirror caps, and roof in the exclusive contrasting color Chili Red set stylish accents on the Nanuq White paint finish. The 18-inch John Cooper Works Lap Spoke 2-tone wheels complete the uncompromisingly sporty exterior design. A clearly designed cockpit with a JCW sport steering wheel, high-resolution OLED display, and the typical MINI toggle switch panel, as well as JCW sport seats in the typical red and black color scheme, create a motorsport atmosphere in the interior.

Intelligent assistants for driving pleasure and safety.

The latest assistance systems also ensure safe and relaxed driving in the MINI John Cooper Works. Twelve ultrasonic sensors and four surround cameras assist with speed, distance, lane keeping or parking. The newly designed MINI navigation with 3D visualization and augmented view brings driver and passenger to their destination stress-free – even in the urban jungle of New York City.

SOURCE: BMW Group