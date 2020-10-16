High performance icon to reach European customers for the first time as Ford Mustang Mach 1 debuts at Goodwood

Ford today announced that the limited-edition, high-performance Mustang Mach 1 will be available to customers in Europe for the first time ever.

Making its European debut at Goodwood SpeedWeek taking place in West Sussex, U.K, in front of a global virtual audience, the Mustang Mach 1 is the best-handling production Mustang ever offered to customers in Europe.

Performance is boosted to a level worthy of the iconic Mach 1 moniker with enhanced aerodynamics, a specially-calibrated 460 PS 5.0-litre V8 1 engine and uprated cooling for improved track capability.

The Mach 1 is also the first production Mustang in Europe available with a high-performance TREMEC six-speed manual transmission, featuring rev-matching technology for seamless down-shifts and an upgraded oil-cooler system for high-demand performance driving. Customers can alternatively specify Ford’s 10-speed automatic transmission, featuring an upgraded oil-cooler and recalibrated software for optimised performance in road and track driving conditions.

A unique suspension setup further enhances road performance and track-readiness. Specially-calibrated MagneRide® 2 dampers and bespoke springs, anti-roll bars and bush specifications deliver improved control and response under high cornering loads. Retuned electric power-assisted steering (EPAS) software enables the Mach 1 to offer the most precise steering of any Mustang in Europe.

The result is the fastest production Mustang around a track ever offered to customers in Europe.

In addition to its performance credentials, the Mustang Mach 1 brings exterior design that recalls the iconic Mach 1 Mustangs of the 1960s and 1970s, with bold bonnet and side stripes, performance-derived body-styling and unique 19-inch alloy wheels. The limited-edition model is available in a unique set of eight body colour, stripe and contrast-line combinations, echoing the distinctive design of the original car. Each Mustang Mach 1 is individually numbered with a distinctive plaque according to its build order.

“The original Mach 1 delivered the ultimate in production Mustang performance and proved itself with success in motorsport,” said Matthias Tonn, Mustang Mach 1 chief programme engineer for Europe. “The new Mach 1 is the most capable Mustang ever to reach Europe, with track-ready ability and a unique style that is more than worthy of wearing such a legendary badge.”

To celebrate the launch of the Mustang Mach 1, Ford has created a world-first interactive experience through which users can create their own short video using an online app. Users can choose the colour of their Mach 1 and their preferred camera angles to create a unique, short video that they can share on social media. The app also offers users an augmented reality experience, enabling them to “place” a digital Mustang Mach 1 in a real-world environment.

SOURCE: Ford