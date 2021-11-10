High five for Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra’s latest SUV achieved five stars for adult occupant and four stars for child occupants in Global NCAP’s latest #SaferCarsForIndia crash tests.

The recently launched Mahindra XUV700 was tested in the most basic safety specification, fitted with two airbags, ABS brakes and ISOFIX anchorages. The XUV700 could be improved by making standard its optional equipment such as side body airbags, side head curtain airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and three point belts in all seating positions.

The XUV700 was tested in compliance with the requirements of Global NCAP’s voluntary test procedure. (*)

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said: “Mahindra has achieved a major milestone with this top score for adult protection and by becoming the first Indian made and owned brand to offer Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) as a safety option. Making this life saving technology available is an important step in encouraging the widespread fitment of crash avoidance technologies. Mahindra is one of the leading manufacturers in India, committed to improving their vehicles in response to Global NCAP’s call to democratise vehicle safety.”

David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation said:“It’s very satisfying to see Mahindra demonstrating their ongoing commitment to vehicle safety with the five star performing XUV700. High levels of occupant protection for adults and children as well as the availability of AEB, the potentially life saving crash avoidance technology. These are important indicators of the Indian automotive market moving towards ever higher level of consumer awareness and demand for safety.”

SOURCE: Global NCAP