High energy pure electric coupe JAC iC5 was evolved and launched into market

On May 10th, with the release of the Mother’s Day warm-hearted blockbuster “I See I Understand You Better” that told the story of the growth of the sprint champion, the high energy pure electric coupe JAC iC5 was officially launched.

As the earliest new energy vehicle brand in China to start the industrialization of pure electric vehicles, JAC New Energy’s original intention was to develop “a car that understands you better”. However, it is not easy to really understand you.

Just like the story told in the movie, JAC iC5 has undergone countless polishing and countless optimizations on the road to becoming a “high energy pure electric coupe that understands you better”, and it is officially shown to everyone today.

The large space hatchback coupe, 530km comprehensive battery life, 7.6 seconds speeding up to 100 km/h, cellular battery, silent motor, heat pump air conditioner…AC iC5 became attractive as soon as it appeared. If the new models launched by JAC New Energy in the past 14 years have made progress in certain areas, the iC5 launched today is a true evolution of the JAC iEV platform.

The JAC iC5 NEDC has the comprehensive battery endurance distance up to 530km, which has few opponents in its class. The 64.5kWh battery pack with the same cell technology and liquid-cooled constant temperature technology as Tesla adds “double insurance” to the battery safety, always protecting your travel at ease; the braking energy recovery rate of the new 2.5-generation intelligent wire control system is as high as 24%; the self-developed heat pump air conditioner basically solves the problem of drastically reducing the air conditioner’s battery life in winter through hardware and software integration. It not only understands your infinite desire for a distant place, but also understands to protect you silently every time you move forward.

7.6s per 100km, 0-50km/h only needs 3s, behind these results is a “three-in-one” deep integrated silent motor with peak torque of 340N.m and peak power of 142kW.

It doesn’t matter if you don’t understand, you only need to know that iC5 is the fastest single-motor and two-wheel drive car in the same class! The chassis is a combination of front and rear independent suspensions, carefully adjusted by German Volkswagen experts, stable and comfortable, full of German style.

Understand what you love, big hatchback and coupe style.

There is more than one aspect to the beauty. The shape of the JAC iC5 is designed by Daniele, an international design master and former design leader of Alfa Romeo.

The fierce front face, dive-type side waistline, suspended roof, large hatchback tailgate, and through-type LED tail lights all show the beauty of pure electric coupe. There are also sports integrated seats, panoramic sunroof, 10.4-inch high-definition touch screen, 64-color music rhythm atmosphere lamp, fashionable and trendy.

Only by understanding what you say can you give what you want. The iC5 is equipped with the latest iFLYTEK Intelligent Voice 3.5 system, with sound source localization, situational voice, and multi-round dialogue, enabling deep communication between people and vehicles. In addition, the intelligent navigation system, the smart phone APP remote control system, the intelligent remote upgrade, the intelligent control bracelet, the intelligent rain-closing window, and the L2 level intelligent driving system for the first time carried by JAC … In short, everything is intelligent.

Since the beginning of its establishment, JAC New Energy has adhered to the popularization route, committed to creating cost-effective models for consumers, and striving to create a bright future for the harmonious coexistence of people, vehicles and the environment. After 14 years of iterative development of four generations of products, JAC has accumulatively promoted more than 160,000 new energy vehicles and accumulated mileage of more than 3.5 billion kilometers. It continues to be in the forefront of sales in the private consumption field, and received good market performance and “safe, reliable, trustworthy” product reputation.

As the ninth-generation technology and the fourth-generation products of JAC iEV, iC5 integrates the core technologies of the current domestic new energy electric vehicle industry chain. It will break the existing market pattern, show the “new self-cultivation” of a high-energy pure electric coupe that “knows you better” to the new urban youth, and set a new benchmark for 150,000-level compact pure electric cars!

SOURCE: JAC