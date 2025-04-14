Hide and seek – Bentley employs pioneering AI technology in the quest for leather perfection

British marque introduces revolutionary AI-powered Hide Inspection programme

Bentley Motors today revealed ground-breaking AI technology that will enhance the craftsmanship, sustainability and innovation of the brand’s iconic car interiors, a fundamental part of Bentley’s Beyond100+ strategy. The AI-powered Hide Inspection system will revolutionise the way leather is assessed and selected for use, reducing waste and cost while detecting tiny imperfections otherwise unseen by the naked eye.

This pioneering innovation further supports Bentley’s ambition to be the future benchmark of luxury car manufacturing with ultra-flexible, hyper personalised facilities that combine craftsmanship and digital manufacturing concepts.

Around nine hides are required for a luxury Bentayga SUV interior alone but as a natural product, all leather is prone to imperfections. That includes insect bites, holes and scars that ultimately affect overall trim quality. Bentley’s innovative new process uses advanced camera technology and artificial intelligence to ensure every cut of leather selected is of the very highest standard.

The state-of-the-art technique – the first time it has been adopted in the Volkswagen Group – saves the painstaking process of inspecting and monitoring each hide by hand from Bentley’s highly-skilled colleagues.

However, AI-Powered Hide Inspection does not entirely replace the skills of Bentley’s highly-trained craftspeople. By automating the manual inspection process, the system provides the highest quality hide, which craftspeople can then use to deliver intricate hand-sewn detailing – the finishing that makes a Bentley cabin truly unique.

The new Hide Inspection system also allows for faster processing, as multiple hides can be inspected at once. The programme works alongside existing cutting processes to optimise leather use for over 200 trim parts per car. At the same time, the resulting reduced waste and CO₂ emissions, a reduction of 135.7 kg CO₂ emissions per car, further support Bentley’s industry-leading Beyond100+ strategy.

Andreas Lehe, Member of the Board for Manufacturing at Bentley Motors, said:

“Our car interiors are crafted from the finest natural leather. The investment in this pioneering new technology further enhances the sustainability of Bentley’s luxurious cabins, reducing waste and optimising leather usage. Hide Inspection also showcases how cutting-edge innovation and Bentley’s traditional craftsmanship techniques can co-exist side-by-side. “Hide Inspection is just one of many industry-first innovations at our Dream Factory in Crewe, where all Bentley models are built. Our Beyond100+ strategy will see the company reinvent its entire product range to support a more sustainable, electrified future. That includes Bentley’s new digital, zero environmental impact manufacturing and quality facility, as well as the development of our first BEV (battery electric vehicle), one that will set the benchmark for the luxury cars of the future.”

