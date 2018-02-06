Hexagon enters digital sphere with 3d showroom

Hexagon has made viewing some of its most prestigious and delectable cars a little easier with a virtual showroom displaying its North London showroom.

The website offers online visitors a 3D tour around the extraordinary automobile sanctuary, allowing people to see what static pictures cannot express. Automobile patrons can rejoice in up-close perspectives and seamless viewing of the rarest cars in the world.

With a total of over 100 classic cars in stock, exploring the simulated showroom gives a glimpse of what to expect at the main showroom, an enjoyable and interactive experience, which can only be surpassed by enjoying the cars in person.

The 3D tour on the Hexagon website takes classic cars from the past and brings them into the future, allowing viewers to get up close and personal with some of the best Ferrari, Jaguar, Aston Martin and Mercedes examples in the showroom.

Paul Michaels, Chairman of Hexagon Classics, said: “By delivering a dynamic, innovative experience through our virtual showroom, prospective customers, classic car enthusiasts and fans can see what we see on an everyday basis.

“It goes without saying Hexagon is a treasure trove of beautiful classic cars with stunning art and design throughout, which will no doubt have those behind a screen wanting more.”

Hexagon delivers this unparalleled experience by making its showroom more than just a storehouse for cars. Michaels’ focus on presentation is evident on the 3D visual walk-around, with the combination of collector cars and contemporary art displayed throughout.

Hexagon focuses on passion to drive its success in collecting the rarest cars in the world, some of which can be seen on the website. Its experience and unmatched contacts makes the search for out of stock cars attainable.

Not solely for automotive aficionados, the showroom also features pieces from Hexagon Classic Design representing artists and designers. The classic designs in furniture, art, ceramics and sculpture compliment and further enhance the experience of Hexagon’s beautiful North London home.

Hexagon Classic Design curator Racheline Michaels has 35 years’ experience as an interior designer and has careful collated some of the most vibrant up-and-coming artists alongside the classic car showroom. The design gallery is vibrant in exhibiting a wide range of art forms and products. The collection of art and cars is seamlessly integrated on the website.

Paul Michaels started Hexagon Classics 54 years ago and has built a strong reputation on his wealth of experience and unrivalled collection. Michaels’ brand grew from being the official dealer of prestigious names including Porsche, Alfa Romeo, Lotus and London’s leading BMW dealer for over 45 years, into the wonderful hub of collectable cars and art on display on this website today.

