Hesai’s AT128 powers Didi and GAC Aion’s first mass-produced L4 Robotaxi

Hesai Group, the global leader in lidar technology for automotive mobility and robotic applications, today announced that its long-range automotive lidar AT128 has been selected as the lidar solution for the first L4 production-ready Robotaxi jointly unveiled by Didi Autonomous Driving, the self-driving technology arm of DiDi Global (“DiDi”), and GAC Aion New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. (“GAC Aion”), a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer and a subsidiary of the Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC Group). Debuting at the 2025 GAC Tech Day and GAC Intelligent Safety Summit in Guangzhou, the vehicle is set to enter mass production this year, with initial deployment beginning in 2026.

The new Robotaxi model features four Hesai AT128 lidar sensors, playing a central role in the vehicle’s 360° blind-spot-free perception system. With an industry-leading 1200×128 resolution, the AT128 captures 1.53 million points of data per second, offering detailed and reliable perception in complex and dynamic driving environments. Its long detection range of up to 200 meters, and 120° field of view enable early detection of obstacles, significantly enhancing safety in urban and highway scenarios. The Robotaxi integrates 33 sensors in total, using a heterogeneous sensor fusion architecture to deliver real-time, 360° situational awareness. The deployment of four AT128 lidar sensors enhances depth perception, ensuring safe navigation through complex traffic environments.

“We are honored to support the L4 Robotaxi with our AT128 lidar,”said David Li, Co-Founder and CEO of Hesai. “Our collaboration with Didi Autonomous Driving and GAC Aion exemplifies the powerful synergy between advanced lidar innovation and full-stack autonomous driving systems and demonstrates what’s possible when cutting-edge lidar technology meets sophisticated autonomous driving systems to transform how people move through the world.”

The L4 Robotaxi production model is the result of a multi-year strategic collaboration between Didi Autonomous Driving and GAC Aion. The vehicle combines GAC Aion’s globally adaptable safety redundancy platform for L4 autonomous driving with Didi’s upgraded hardware platform, multi-layered safety redundancy, and full-stack autonomous driving software.

Hesai remains committed to pushing the boundaries of lidar technology and supporting its partners in achieving safe, scalable, and cost-effective autonomous driving.

SOURCE: Hesai