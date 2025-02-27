Hesai strengthens patent portfolio with Swiss IP acquisition, advancing next-gen solid-state lidar FTX to drive robotics revolution

Hesai Technology, the global leader in lidar technology for automotive mobility and robotics applications, announced today that it holds the largest number of published patent applications for lidar globally, and its IP portfolio has further expanded with the acquisition of Swiss digital lidar patents

Hesai Technology, the global leader in lidar technology for automotive mobility and robotics applications, announced today that it holds the largest number of published patent applications for lidar globally, and its IP portfolio has further expanded with the acquisition of Swiss digital lidar patents.

Patent volume is an important indicator to measure a high-tech company’s innovation capabilities. As of December 2024, Hesai has accumulated nearly 1,800 patents and patent applications worldwide. According to the global patent database Patsnap, the total number of Hesai’s published patent applications for the lidar industry exceeds 1,500, and the number of granted global patents exceeds 600, covering multiple countries and regions worldwide. Through a comprehensive patent application strategy, Hesai has secured its long-term position as an innovation powerhouse in the global lidar market.

As a core component of digital lidar, SPAD (Single Photon Avalanche Diode) plays a crucial role in advancing the lidar industry. Hesai recognized the potential of SPAD technology early on, beginning its research in this field as far back as 2016—making it one of the first lidar companies to do so. In late 2023, Hesai acquired Fastree3D, a Swiss pioneer in SPAD technology with deep roots in EPFL (École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne), one of Switzerland’s top universities. With over 20 years of academic research in CMOS image sensors and single-photon detectors, Fastree3D was the first company in the world to develop SPAD digital lidar technology and held numerous SPAD-related patents. These patents serve as the foundation for digital lidar innovation, encompassing critical advancements in digital signal processing and high-resolution point cloud generation.

With this strategic acquisition, Hesai has deeply embedded its SPAD core patented technology into its proprietary fourth-generation platform, which will enter production in 2025. The new platform will create a new generation of high-quality, high-performance, and affordable lidar products, accelerating the lidar industry’s large-scale development.

Hesai’s next-generation solid-state FTX, built on the company’s fourth-generation technology platform, features an industry-leading field of view (FOV) of 180° x 140° — the widest among automotive-grade solid-state lidars. FTX’s range can reach 30 m @10% reflectivity with outstanding resolution, achieving a point rate of 492,000 points per second, 2.5 times higher than its previous generation. The FTX has a compact design while maintaining its powerful performance, weighing 66% less than before. Its embedded installation further enhances its sleek form factor, reducing the exposed window area by 40% to just 50 x 30 mm.

Hesai’s fully solid-state FTX lidar, as well as mini JT128 and JT16 domed lidars, can be easily integrated in various intelligent robots, including humanoid robots, AGVs/AMRs, delivery robots, robotic lawn mowers, cleaning robots, agricultural vehicles and more. With an ultra-wide field of view and real-time 3D perception, Hesai’s lidars provide a cost-effective alternative to the multiple 2D lidars or cameras commonly used in robotic applications.

During the month of December 2024, Hesai delivered over 20,000 lidar units to robotics customers. Hesai expects to ship over 1 million lidar units in 2025, which is supported by the company’s in-house mass production capabilities and innovation in research and development.

SOURCE: Hesai