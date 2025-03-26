Hesai selected as exclusive lidar provider for Chery’s iCAR targeting the mass market

Hesai Technology, the global leader in lidar solutions, today announced it has secured an exclusive series production partnership with Chery Automobile’s new energy brand, iCAR

Hesai’s ATX lidar, a compact, ultra-high-definition, long-range sensor, is set to enhance iCAR vehicles’ perception capabilities in complex scenarios including active braking, adaptive cruise control, urban navigation, and smart parking. The partnership is part of Chery’s comprehensive intelligent mobility strategy which is designed to make it a leader in smart mobility ecosystems.

“We are glad to have been selected as the exclusive lidar provider for iCAR’s new models. Our partnership with Chery represents a significant milestone in our endeavor to make intelligent driving technology accessible to the mass market,” said Yifan “David” Li, Hesai’s Co-Founder and CEO.

To date, Hesai has secured design wins with 22 automotive OEMs for over 120 vehicle models globally. In December 2024, Hesai became the first lidar company in the world to deliver more than 100,000 units in a single month.

SOURCE: Hesai