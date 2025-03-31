Hesai lidar exclusively powers Baidu Apollo Go’s deployment of over 1,000 L4 autonomous vehicles in Dubai

Hesai Technology, the global leader in lidar technology for automotive mobility and robotics applications, today announced that its lidar solution will power Apollo Go’s landmark expansion into Dubai, accelerating the global adoption of safe and intelligent driverless solutions

The announcement follows the exclusive agreement signed between Hesai and Baidu Apollo in July 2024. The fleet is expected to scale to 1,000 vehicles, demonstrating the reliability and performance of Hesai’s lidar technology in enabling L4 autonomous driving in complex environments. Apollo Go’s RT6 robotaxis have already achieved impressive operational efficiency in China with a 60% cost reduction compared to previous generations.

“This historic deployment underscores Hesai’s pivotal role in driving the global expansion of autonomous mobility, coming at a moment when L4 autonomous driving is turning into a commercial reality,” said Hesai CEO and Co-Founder David Li. “Our lidar solution continues to be the go-to-choice for leading autonomous vehicle platforms worldwide, demonstrating exceptional range, resolution, and reliability, all of which are vital components for safe autonomous operations in complex urban environments. As Apollo Go brings this breakthrough technology to Dubai, we are proud to support the next chapter of autonomous mobility on a global scale.”

Apollo Go has commenced 100% fully driverless operations across multiple cities in China and continues to expand. Apollo Go has achieved over 150 million kilometers of safe driving and provided more than 10 million rides to the public.

