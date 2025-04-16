Hesai and Zeekr mark milestone in strategic partnership: Lidar-equipped as standard on Zeekr 007GT

Hesai Group, the global leader in lidar technology for automotive mobility and robotic applications, today announced that its advanced ATX lidar solution will be integrated as standard into the newly launched luxury shooting brake sedan, Zeekr 007GT

Hesai Group, the global leader in lidar technology for automotive mobility and robotic applications, today announced that its advanced ATX lidar solution will be integrated as standard into the newly launched luxury shooting brake sedan, Zeekr 007GT. This marks a significant milestone in the strategic partnership between Hesai and Zeekr. In the future, additional Zeekr models will integrate this advanced lidar technology, solidifying Hesai’s brand’s position at the forefront of the intelligent driving industry.

The Hesai ATX that powers the Zeekr 007GT intelligent driving system, is a small, ultra-high-definition, long-range lidar leveraging Hesai’s fourth-generation proprietary architecture. Featuring an upgraded optical and mechanical design along with laser transmission and reception module, the ATX lidar combines a compact size with industry-leading performance.

“Our partnership with Zeekr marks another important milestone in our mission to drive the mass adoption of lidar technology for intelligent driving,” said David Li, CEO & Co-Founder of Hesai. “As the automotive industry continues to innovate, we are proud to equip Zeekr with our cutting-edge ATX lidar technology, enabling them to offer a safer and more reliable driving experience for consumers. As a leader in lidar technology, we are committed to working with industry leaders to shape the future of mobility.”

The Zeekr 007GT comes equipped with HaoHan Intelligent Driving 2.0 as standard, integrating Hesai’s ATX lidar to support features such as No-Map CityNavigation Pilot (NZP) and Valet Parking. The 007GT is also equipped with NVIDIA DRIVE dual Orin-X chips, delivering up to 508 TOPS of computing power. It features a total of 31 high-performance perception sensors, including lidar as standard across all models. This sensor suite enhances detection accuracy in challenging scenarios such as extreme weather, sudden lighting changes, and irregular obstacles, enabling early identification of stationary vehicle accidents up to 100 meters ahead. The vehicle’s safety redundancy is among the strongest in its class.

Zeekr recognizes the importance of lidar as an essential safety technology. This system ensures safe driving even in extreme conditions such as daylight, night, rain, and strong backlighting. As of March 2025, Zeekr’s AEB function has intervened to mitigate collision risks more than 3.61 million times.

Since the two companies formed a strategic partnership, Hesai and Zeekr have continued to push the boundaries of intelligent driving safety and functionality. Hesai’s ATX has been widely favored by automakers, with 11 leading domestic and international OEMs already selecting it for dozens of models. Large-scale production and deliveries began in the first quarter of 2025. More collaborative projects are now steadily advancing toward mass production, and Hesai will continue to provide industry-leading lidar technology to support Zeekr’s advanced intelligent driving systems.

SOURCE: Hesai