Hesai and BYD supercharge partnership: 10+ lidar-equipped models to enter mass production in 2025

Hesai Technology, the global leader in automotive lidar technology, today announced that it will deepen its cooperation with BYD and will provide automotive lidar for more than 10 BYD models. The models are expected to enter mass production in 2025.

In 2024, BYD sold over 4 million intelligent driving-equipped vehicles, surpassing all domestic competitors. This week, BYD announced that all its models will be equipped with “God’s Eye”, BYD’s next-generation advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), ensuring that ADAS features are accessible to everyone. As an integral component in vehicles featuring navigation on autopilot (NOA) for cities and highways, lidar will empower two variants of “God’s Eye” systems.

According to Gasgoo, the automotive lidar market in China continues to see strong growth, with the (on-the-road) lidar installation volume exceeding 1.5 million units for the first time in 2024, more than double the volume in 2023.

In December 2024, Hesai became the first lidar company in the world to deliver more than 100,000 units in a single month. Hesai’s planned annual production capacity is expected to exceed 2 million units in 2025, supported by the company’s mass production capabilities and research and development innovation.

As of February 2025, Hesai has earned more than 100 design wins across 22 automotive OEMs including Chery, Great Wall Motors, and Changan. Numerous automakers, including top new energy vehicle companies and leading European and American OEMs’ joint ventures in China, have selected Hesai’s ATX lidar for mass production vehicles since its release in April 2024.

Hesai’s ATX lidar offers powerful performance in a compact form, empowering advanced assisted driving functions. The ATX will enter mass production in the first quarter of 2025, with multiple companies incorporating it into standard configuration for mass production models in 2025.

SOURCE: Hesai