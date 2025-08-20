Hertz Car Sales launches on Amazon Autos

Collaboration brings thousands of pre-owned Hertz vehicles to Amazon and gives its customers a faster, more convenient way to buy their new car online

Hertz Car Sales has joined Amazon Autos allowing shoppers to browse, finance, and purchase from a selection of thousands of high-quality pre-owned vehicles. This strategic collaboration brings together Hertz Car Sales’ trusted nationwide inventory with the convenience of Amazon’s shopping and checkout experience.

This marks a significant step in Hertz’s broader transformation strategy, which includes forging innovative technology partnerships to provide a more seamless customer experience.

“Our goal is to reimagine the car-buying experience and meet customers where they are – whether online or in person – with convenience, confidence and scale,” said Jeff Adams, Executive Vice President of Hertz Car Sales. “Amazon Autos is the ideal partner to help us deliver on this as customers can shop our expansive inventory of high-quality used cars on the same trusted marketplace where millions shop every day.”

As Amazon Autos’ first fleet dealer, Hertz Car Sales is expanding the available inventory on Amazon Autos to offer a wider selection of well-maintained vehicles from trusted brands like Ford, Toyota, Chevrolet, Nissan, and more. Customers can now browse Hertz Car Sales listings on Amazon Autos, complete their purchase online, and pick up their vehicle at Hertz Car Sales locations. This will initially begin in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and Seattle, with plans to expand to Hertz Car Sales’ 45 locations nationwide.

“We’re excited for Hertz Car Sales to join the hundreds of franchised dealers in our store, bringing thousands of additional vehicles for customers to choose from,” said Fan Jin, Global Head of Amazon Autos. “This collaboration allows us to offer an expanded selection of well-maintained vehicles from more dealerships across the country, while maintaining the simplicity that customers expect from Amazon.”

Shop online, drive away with confidence

Hertz, one of the world’s leading rental car companies, is also one of the largest used car dealers, selling thousands of vehicles each year. Joining Amazon Autos aligns with Hertz’s strategy to expand its digital retail presence and make its extensive inventory of well-maintained used vehicles more accessible to customers nationwide, both online and at Hertz Car Sales locations.

Benefit of purchasing a vehicle from Hertz Car Sales on Amazon Autos?

Thousands of quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive prices, often below Kelley Blue Book Suggested Retail Value

Hertz Certified vehicles undergo a rigorous 115-point inspection

Vehicles are backed by a 12-month/12,000-mile limited powertrain warranty, 24-hour roadside assistance, and a 7-day/250-mile buy-back guarantee*

Flexible financing options from top lenders

Detailed vehicle history and condition reports

Seamless online purchase experience with e-signature and pickup scheduling

This collaboration builds on Amazon Autos’ recent expansion into used vehicle sales, giving customers more flexibility and control over their car-buying journey. To browse Hertz’s available inventory on Amazon Autos, customers can visit Amazon.com/autos or search “Hertz vehicles” on Amazon Autos. Available vehicles within 75 miles of the customer will be shown.

SOURCE: Hertz