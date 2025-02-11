Here Technologies unveils Here WeGo Pro: a truck navigation app for safer, more efficient fleet operations

Here WeGo Pro delivers precision navigation with multi-stop routing, real-time traffic and truck-specific road alerts

Here Technologies, the leading location data and technology company, today introduced Here WeGo Pro, an advanced mobile application for truck navigation designed to address the growing demand for customizable mapping solutions that promote safer and more efficient driving.

Unveiled at the Manifest Supply Chain and Logistics Summit, Here WeGo Pro offers commercial vehicle fleet operators with optimized, multi-stop routing that takes into account road restrictions and real-time traffic conditions. The Here WeGo Pro application can also fill the gap for commercial vehicle OEMs lacking built-in navigation systems.

Here WeGo Pro is tailored for fleet operators that rely on precision navigation and efficiency in middle mile and “milk-run logistics.” This includes Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) services; third-party logistics (3PL); operators of mid-size commercial vehicle fleets; and construction and heavy equipment logistics.

“Here WeGo Pro offers a smart navigation solution built on high-precision map data, designed specifically to meet the needs of today’s fleet operators,” said Bart Coppelmans, Senior Director of Product Management at Here Technologies. “It provides fleet operators with an application that delivers maps to drivers and advanced location services that stay up to date, helping them navigate efficiently, optimize multi-stop deliveries, and stay compliant with increasingly complex regulatory requirements.”

Here WeGo Pro key features

Comprehensive global road coverage

The Here WeGo Pro application is built on the company’s enterprise-grade map data with truck-specific attributes, available in 75+ countries. Users to save their vehicle profiles, ensuring that routes are optimized based on truck-specific constraints, including height, weight, width, time-of-day restrictions and vehicle type. This level of precision enhances safety, improves compliance and prevents costly detours.

Predictive ETAs Based on Dynamic Conditions

Here WeGo Pro delivers up-to-date estimated arrival times (ETAs) by factoring in real-time traffic, weather and historical data, helping fleet managers and customers plan deliveries with confidence. This eliminates reliance on outdated, static traffic pattern data, keeping deliveries on schedule.

Optimized Multi-Stop Tours

Designed for complex delivery schedules, the multi-stop feature of Here WeGo Pro enables fleets to import tour plans for efficient routing that minimizes fuel consumption, reduces drive time and takes truck specific constraints into account.

Real-time data feedback, AI assistance & customizable map configurations

Here WeGo Pro provides drivers with an intuitive and easy-to-use feature for reporting live road conditions and map updates to Here. This feedback loop helps to improve data freshness and map accuracy.

Future versions of Here WeGo Pro will include the recently launched Here AI Assistant, along with features to establish site-specific rules and customized route preferences, enabling precise navigation tailored to their unique operational needs and for companies that want more control over the routing experience.

Commercial drivers and fleet operators will be able to leverage the Here AI Assistant to optimize routes based on time or cost constraints and quickly adapt to changing road conditions for seamless and efficient operations. The ability to control the application with natural language through the HERE AI Assistant helps keep drivers focused on the road ahead for increased safety.

Built for fleet operators with seamless integrations

Fleet management companies and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) can seamlessly integrate the Here WeGo Pro application into their operations for enhanced routing capabilities.

The application connects planning, routing and delivery analysis, offering fleets an end-to-end navigation and logistics solution. Additionally, HERE WeGo Pro integrates with the company’s suite of APIs, including Here Tour Planning and HERE Tracking to provide a unified fleet management experience.

Here WeGo Pro is an out-of-the-box navigation solution for fleets built on top of the HERE SDK. For those fleets who may choose to build their own navigation application using HERE’s suite of APIs, information about Here Software Development Kit (SDK) for navigation can be found here.

Experience Here WeGo Pro at Manifest 2025

Manifest 2025 attendees can explore how Here WeGo Pro transforms fleet navigation by visiting Booth 822. To learn more about HERE WeGo Pro visit: https://www.here.com/products/wego-pro

SOURCE: Here