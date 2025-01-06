Here Technologies unveils AI-powered intelligent guidance assistant for software-defined vehicles and transportation companies

Here AI Assistant leverages multiple Large Language Models to drive innovation in passenger and commercial vehicle applications

Here Technologies, the leading location data and technology company, today unveiled its latest artificial intelligence (AI) solution, the Here AI Assistant. Designed to address the evolving needs of the automotive and transportation industries, this cutting-edge solution leverages multiple Generative AI Large Language Models (LLMs) to deliver natural language-powered, location-aware guidance.

The Here AI Assistant transforms personalized travel planning, providing high-quality and instantaneous results to complex location-related queries from natural language prompts. The AI-powered capabilities are tailored for the automotive industry as it builds software-defined, connected, electric and automated vehicle systems. Here AI Assistant will also be available for logistics and fleet managers to enhance driver safety, route optimization and improved estimated time of arrival (ETA) calculations.

The AI capabilities from Here are powered by the world’s largest digital mapping platform for enterprise use cases. For more than a decade, Here has deployed commercial applications and amassed a significant patent portfolio for AI and machine learning (ML) techniques used at the core of its digital cartography techniques and location-based services.

Key features of the Here AI Assistant

The Here AI Assistant is built for seamless integration into passenger and commercial vehicle systems via the Here Navigation solution or Here software development kit (SDK). It enables automakers to offer transformative experiences that evolve alongside vehicle lifecycles.

Personalizing Travel Plans: The Here AI Assistant offers users natural language prompted, personalized route suggestions based on their requests, driving habits, preferences and real-time conditions. For example, a family on a road trip can ask for noteworthy landmarks on their route while including customized stops at rest areas, gas stations and restaurants.

Solving Complex Travel Requests: With multiple LLMs underneath, the Here AI Assistant excels at handling complex travel scenarios through spatial relationships. For example, a user can ask for a café near a beach; or the request to arrive at home by a certain time, while avoiding tolls and highways, and making stops within given time increments.

Delivering Intelligent EV Routing: The Here AI Assistant helps alleviate EV range anxiety and enables users to effortlessly find charge point locations with estimated availability. The AI Assistant delivers on natural language requests such as “calculate a route to Las Vegas and find a place to charge 50 miles before arrival with a coffee shop.”

Improving Vehicle Safety: Upcoming versions of the Here AI Assistant will integrate topology and topography map layers from Here to enhance vehicle safety systems. By providing precise map data, these systems can support Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA), offering real-time alerts, in natural language, about speed limits and dangerous conditions to improve driver awareness and safety.

Creating Real-Time Map Feedback: The Here AI Assistant also enables users to actively contribute to the freshness of the Here map. For example, users can report temporary speed limit information, or events such as closed roads, construction zones, and more, ensuring dynamic map data remains up to date for everyone.

Unlocking AI potential for transportation & logistics

The Here AI Assistant, in addition to being integrated into Here Navigation and the Here SDK, will be available to transportation and logistics companies through the commercial vehicle version of the Here WeGo Pro mobile application, set to launch in 2025.

With the AI Assistant integrated into the Here WeGo Pro app later this year, transportation and logistics companies gain best-in-class truck routing and real-time fleet management capabilities within a mobile interface. Commercial drivers and fleet operators can leverage the Here AI Assistant to optimize routes based on time or cost constraints and quickly adapt to changing road conditions for seamless and efficient operations. The ability to control the application with natural language through the Here AI Assistant helps keep drivers focused on the road ahead for increased safety.

“By integrating advanced natural language AI with Here’s industry-leading mapping and location technology, the Here AI Assistant transforms how users interact with vehicle navigation systems,” said Denise Doyle, Chief Product Officer of Here Technologies. “This solution delivers personalized, real-time insights, enabling smarter route planning, enhanced safety features, and seamless adaptability to changing conditions. Whether for individual drivers or entire fleets, the Here AI Assistant sets a new benchmark for efficiency, precision, and user experience in the transportation industry.”

SOURCE: Here