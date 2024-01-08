HERE Technologies named by Uber as a global location provider focused on improving mapping and geolocation functionalities

HERE Technologies has been selected by Uber to drive precise mapping and geolocation functionalities to improve pickup and drop-off locations

HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, and Uber Technologies, Inc (NYSE: UBER), today announced a long-term collaboration to enhance Uber’s mapping capabilities globally for rideshare and food deliveries. The agreement builds on HERE and Uber’s existing partnership and will help bring further advanced location-aware tools and functions to the Uber platform.

With millions of rides a day, this means HERE will help work together to help provide safe and more accurate drop-off and pick-up points at locations, including airports, stadiums, arenas and high-traffic areas globally.

“The mapping capability is key to creating a fast and intuitive experience for on-demand mobility and delivery solutions,” said Ajay Dalvi, Senior Director of Business Development at Uber. “Ultimately, it’s all about ensuring end-users, from drivers to couriers to consumers, have the best possible experience when they’re using the Uber apps. In a fast moving world, Uber’s partnership with HERE helps enable Uber to remain a leader in this space with heightened fresh and accurate data, and we’re excited to continue building with them.”

“We are proud to provide Uber with HERE’s robust point address and Points of Interest datasets,” said Stuart Ryan, SVP and General Manager of the Americas at HERE Technologies. “The HERE platform uniquely offers Uber the ability to customize the app offering, improving the customer experience with better precision and fresh maps data. This partnership will continue to build and improve on the Uber platform, making it safer and more efficient for rides and deliveries around the world.”

Uber and HERE are also exploring new ways to bring additional location-based tools to continue to grow the capabilities of the Uber platform.

