Here Technologies empowers SDV automakers to elevate their brand identity with a fully customizable navigation solution

Here Navigation SDK allows automakers to create tailored user interfaces (UI), strengthening brand identity and user experience while leveraging Here’s AI-powered map platform

Here Technologies, the leading location data and technology company, today introduced a new SDK variant of Here Navigation, empowering automakers to fully customize the user interface (UI) to align with their unique brand identities.

Here Navigation is a cloud-based, off-the-shelf navigation solution with a completely configurable user experience (UX) and map design. Its new variant, Here Navigation SDK, is customized to meet the demands of software-defined vehicles (SDV), enabling automotive manufacturers to enhance their in-car experiences with tailor-made UIs, greater flexibility in managing UI technology choices, and the seamless integration of both infotainment and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) functionalities.

The first automaker leveraging the capabilities of Here Navigation SDK is Sony Honda Mobility Inc. (SHM). SHM plans to utilize the solution for its electric vehicle brand AFEELA, enabling state of the art visualization, EV range management and augmented reality features in the digital cockpit of AFEELA vehicles.

Optimized for software-defined vehicles

The rapid evolution of software-defined vehicles is leading to a higher demand for intuitive, brand-consistent UIs and larger, more immersive screens. Here Navigation SDK lets automakers design, control, and optimize their UIs for a customized driver experience while benefiting from a continuously evolving feature-rich navigation solution built on a robust and secure unified mapping system optimized for SDV architecture. That way, automakers can ensure that every digital interaction in the vehicle is aligned with their brand’s aesthetic and user experience philosophy while maintaining full control over data privacy, system updates, and future-proofing capabilities.

“Here Navigation SDK is a direct response to the growing need for automotive brands to create distinct, immersive experiences for their customers while maintaining control over the technologies that power them,” said Denise Doyle, Chief Product Officer at HERE Technologies. “We’re excited to provide automakers with the ability to define and display their own brand identity within the vehicle while delivering the seamless integration of navigation and ADAS that drivers expect.”

Guiding connected vehicles with Here Navigation

Leading automotive brands around the world have adopted Here Navigation, as a cloud-based, one-stop solution, since its introduction. At CES 2025, Here is proud to announce Togg has joined automakers, including Dacia, Lotus, VinFast and others, in utilizing Here Navigation for its vehicle models.

Here Navigation offers a comprehensive set of features designed to enhance driving efficiency and safety. Optimized for electric vehicles, drivers can plan longer trips with ease enabled by multi-stop route planning and the automatic integration of charging stops based on the vehicle’s charge level. The system provides clear and precise lane guidance, ensuring drivers can safely navigate complex intersections with detailed road lane information.

Access to up-to-date streaming maps as well as cached offline location data ensures reliable navigation, even without an internet connection. Predictive traffic signal data allows drivers to anticipate red-light countdowns and receive speed recommendations to catch green lights safely. Additionally, the system offers automakers the ability to create customizable navigation experiences tailored to specific vehicle brands, trim levels, or regional preferences, all managed via a secure online portal.

SOURCE: Here