Here Technologies and Samsara partner to deliver mapping and geolocation capabilities for fleets and logistics operations

Here Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced it has partnered with Samsara Inc., the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, to deliver Here mapping and geolocation services within Samsara’s Platform. The Samsara Platform helps to improve the safety, efficiency and sustainability of physical operations.

The partnership brings together two leaders in logistics, telematics and location technology to help fleet operations move faster and smarter. By integrating location-based solutions powered by Here, Samsara will deliver even more precise routing, smarter dispatch and real-time visibility – reducing downtime and improving performance across trucks, buses, delivery vehicles and more.

“We are proud to partner with Samsara to bring new mapping and geolocation services to the Samsara Platform,” said Steve Ciccio, Senior Director of Partnerships at Here. “Fleet operators today require solutions built with robust, data-driven tools that can provide real-time visibility, insights and updates across the supply chain. This partnership allows us to continue to build and collaborate with Samsara, bringing new capabilities to the Samsara Platform, and leading to improved driver safety, efficiency and sustainability on the road ahead.”

This partnership expands Here’s mission to empower vehicles with dynamic, real-world mapping and routing capabilities. For Samsara, the integration enhances its platform with rich geospatial intelligence, supporting use cases from last-mile logistics to municipal fleet optimization.

“Our partnership with Here Technologies builds on our existing geospatial data capabilities to deliver even more value to customers,” said Xing Quan, Director of Product Management at Samsara. “By integrating Here’s advanced mapping services, we can continue to enhance the reliable, real-time insights our users depend on to optimize their operations.”

