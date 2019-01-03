HERE secures top spot in Strategy Analytics’ 2018 location-based services report and provides CES 2019 outlook

For the fifth year running, HERE Technologies, the Open Location Platform company, secured the number one spot in Strategy Analytics’ Location Based Services (LBS) benchmark report.

In its annual assessment of global location-platform market leaders*, Strategy Analytics recognized HERE as the industry leader in map-making and in the automotive sector, with high scores in map freshness and strong progress in areas like POI search, developer outreach and visualization. It also acknowledged the independence and openness of HERE and praised its growth vision as both “aggressive and leading.”

Nitesh Patel, Director, Strategy Analytics commented: “Competition in the location-sector remains fierce, particularly as demand evolves to support emerging and existing use-cases, including autonomous driving, IoT and mobility services, among others. HERE continues to demonstrate leadership in key areas with its comprehensive 360 approach to map making, continued support of automakers’ strategic objectives, and innovative products and solutions across location use-cases. During 2018 HERE has demonstrated strong commitment to improving POI search, visualization, and providing tools to harness the developer community.”

Edzard Overbeek, CEO of HERE Technologies, said: “We are honored that over the last six months multiple analyst reports view HERE as the leader of the location industry, recognizing our efforts to build the most complete location platform. And we have no intention of slowing down. At CES 2019 next week, we will show how businesses across industries are benefiting from a location intelligent world.”

HERE will exhibit at CES 2019 starting in Las Vegas next week. The company’s news around the show will include:

the reinvention of in-car navigation for the era of the connected vehicle, enabling automakers to provide fresh and differentiated navigation experiences to drivers and passengers while simplifying their supply chain and reducing costs;

the introduction of a new environment for companies to share, enrich and monetize data in a controlled, secured, privacy-compliant way, simplifying the development of new location-based applications and solutions for people and enterprises around the world;

the introduction of a new solution for advertising technology companies to create more efficient, contextual and relevant campaigns and advanced audience segmentations for their clients and partners;

an update on highly secure over-the-air update software for updating connected vehicles and IoT devices;

news about HERE services in China.

The HERE booth at CES 2019 will be located at Central Plaza CP-2 of the Las Vegas Convention Center and will be open from January 7-11.

*Vendors reviewed were Google, HERE, Mapbox and TomTom.

