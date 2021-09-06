HERE powers vast majority of new car models launching at IAA Mobility

Integration of broad range of products demonstrates the continued trust carmakers place in HERE

The IAA Mobility in Munich will play host to the launch of more than 40 new car models this week. Launched by a variety of carmakers across different categories, the vast majority of these models have one thing in common: they are coming to market with HERE on board.

HERE, the leading location data and technology platform, will be part of at least 39 of an anticipated 44 new production models launching at the show. The range of HERE products used in these cars includes maps for navigation, ADAS and Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA), services like HERE Real-Time Traffic and HERE Hazard Warnings, as well as the HERE SDK for OEM companion apps.

“This strong showing at IAA Mobility demonstrates that the world’s leading carmakers trust HERE when it comes to location expertise,” said Fred Hessabi, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at HERE Technologies. “We look forward to continuing these collaborations as the industry moves towards electrification and higher levels of automation, with high-quality location technology playing a critical role on every step of the way.“

As a reminder to members of the media attending the IAA Mobility, on Sept 7 at 1pm CET, Jørgen Behrens, SVP and Chief Product Officer at HERE Technologies, will speak about the importance of location technology for achieving fully automated mobility.

Details:

Jørgen Behrens, SVP and Chief Product Officer, HERE Technologies

“Roads to fully automated mobility through location intelligence”

Where: IAA Mobility, Business Club House presented by HERE Technologies, Hall A2.A71

When: September 7, 1-1:30 pm

SOURCE: HERE