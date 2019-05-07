HERE powers new serverless location-based functions for Microsoft Azure developers

HERE Technologies, a global leader in mapping and location platform services, today announced the availability of seven of its core Location Platform Services via Microsoft Azure serverless Functions for developers to build enterprise-grade, location-aware applications and solutions in a timely and cost-efficient way.

HERE Maps & Location Services allows developers to fast-track the development of location centric applications, by leveraging HERE’s global map data and curated location content in combination with the readily available location services including rendering, search, routing, transit and positioning.

The set of location-based APIs and services is available on Azure, available across more than 193 countries, and includes:

Geocoding – High-precision mapping of geo-coordinates and addresses

Positioning – Device tracking and positioning for indoors and outdoors, online or offline

Fleet Telematics – Advanced algorithms for optimal truck routing and planning with a deep set of data including truck attributes (maximum height and weight clearance), toll costs, and environmental zones

Routing – Precise instructions to a destination using various transport modes (car, truck, public transit, bicycle) and leveraging matrix and isoline algorithms

Places – Extensive set of Points of Interest with rich attribution for 400+ categories providing real world context and relevance for a variety of use cases

Map Tiles – Pre-rendered map tiles with different display types, such as regular map, satellite imagery and terrain

Map Image – Pre-rendered map images already optimized for both desktop & mobile devices

With HERE Maps & Location Services, Azure developers have access to a deeper set of location-based data and algorithms as well as the flexibility to incorporate data that is unique to their organizations. This gives developers a unique opportunity to build highly contextual and engaging experiences in the areas of IoT device management, field workforce management, transportation and mobility, emergency services, infrastructure management, urban planning, fleet management, (real-time) tracking of assets, location search, and many more.

“By opening up our core location platform services including the largest POI database on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace as serverless functions, we want the Azure developer community to have new capabilities and fully tap into the power of location intelligence” said Mithun Dhar, Head of Developer Relations at HERE Technologies.

Jeff Sandquist, General Manager, Cloud + AI Developer Relations at Microsoft said, “We look forward to seeing how our developer community leverages the power of location intelligence to enrich their enterprise and IoT apps with these robust HERE Location Service APIs.” –

SOURCE: HERE