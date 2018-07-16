HERE partners with LoRaWAN leader Actility to locate assets in indoor and outdoor environments

Actility and HERE Technologies announced a partnership today that will improve the location capabilities of IoT solutions by pinpointing the position of assets accurately, seamlessly and continuously in both indoor and outdoor environments. Combining Actility’s LoRaWAN connectivity management platform and HERE positioning capabilities, this integration will give Actility customers more cost-effective, energy efficient and sustainable solutions for asset management in logistics and supply chain applications across industries.

The combined solution can locate any asset, such as a tool or piece of equipment, with minimal energy consumption and low cost of ownership, bringing plant-to-store goods tracking or industrial supply chain transparency to life.

Actility is a global leader in LoRaWAN connectivity solutions. LoRaWAN is a low-power wireless protocol for wide area networks that allows devices to communicate with IoT applications over long-range wireless connections and with an extended battery life. Actility powers more than 50 service providers in over 30 countries and enables managed enterprise networks for dedicated vertical IoT solutions. As a result, Actility can enable multi-country geolocation solutions using its LoRaWAN roaming hub and Abeeway, its subsidiary that makes low-power, long-life trackers.

Through its partnership with HERE, Actility brings a complete low-power location solution to the market that combines GPS, A-GPS and Wi-Fi positioning. HERE venue mapping and “fingerprinting” (information about the current set of Wi-Fi signals and signal strengths available to a mobile device at a given moment) capabilities significantly improve indoor positioning precision, with an accuracy of five to seven meters.

“Through our new partnership with Actility, we continue to increase our capabilities and presence in the IoT market,” said Francois Fortun, Head of Business Development of IoT Partner Ecosystem at HERE. “HERE is a worldwide leader in mapping and location services, providing the highest levels of accuracy and global coverage, and our ongoing growth in this market underscores our position as the go-to location services provider for IoT technology.”

“Asset tracking is a strategic market for Actility, especially since our acquisition of Abeeway last year, which strengthened our solution portfolio with a LoRaWAN tracking device,” said Olivier Hersent, CEO of Actility. “Today, we are very enthusiastic to join forces with HERE to fill what we believe to be a gap in the market: multi-country, low-power geolocation solutions with increased accuracy in almost every situation and a compelling business case based on low TCO.”

About Actility & ThingPark(TM)

Actility connects the industrial internet of things. Our LoRaWAN connectivity platform, tools, and fast-growing ecosystem enable our customers to create IoT solutions that transform business, industries and processes. The ThingPark LPWA platform connects sensors gathering data to cloud applications on any scale, from global or national networks to secure on-campus enterprise solutions, managing devices, data flows and monetization. Our value-added applications and business services enable roaming, device software update, geolocation and smart grid. Actility is at the heart of a thriving customer ecosystem, connecting solutions partners, supporting developers and device makers preparing their LPWA product for market, and providing an e-commerce Marketplace offering global distribution to solution providers. Actility co-founded the LoRa Alliance and continues to pioneer LPWA networking technology.

About HERE Technologies

HERE, the Open Location Platform company, enables people, enterprises and cities to harness the power of location. By making sense of the world through the lens of location we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes – from helping a city manage its infrastructure or an enterprise optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, including our new generation of cloud-based location platform services, visit http://360.here.com and www.here.com

