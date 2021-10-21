HERE launches Intelligent Speed Assistance map for automakers to comply with EU regulation

HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced the launch of the HERE ISA Map, delivering vehicle systems and drivers fresh and accurate speed limit information on any road

HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced the launch of the HERE ISA Map, delivering vehicle systems and drivers fresh and accurate speed limit information on any road. The HERE ISA Map was designed for automakers to comply with requirements under the European Union’s (EU) new Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) regulation aimed at road safety and reducing Co2 emissions.

ISA is an in-vehicle feature helping drivers to acknowledge and comply with legal speed limits on any given road. For an optimal experience, a detailed map with correct speed limit information is crucial. The HERE ISA map provides speed limit information at any time, irrespective of environmental conditions. This is particularly important in situations that are challenging for onboard camera-only ISA solutions. These include:

Speed limits that are not sign-posted, including default country-level speed limits for motorways, urban roads and metropolitan areas, as well as border speed limit rule changes based on country level requirements.

Conditional speed limits based on the time of day or weather conditions.

Concealed speed limits due to foliage growth, lack of infrastructure maintenance or other reasons.

Implicit sign-posted speed limits, which indicate a change in speed limit based on default rules, e.g. for the start of built-up areas or the beginning of motorways.

The HERE ISA Map contains:

Explicit speed limits visible on road signs as well as implicit speed limits derived from road signs without numerical values.

Speed limits that are defined by road rules and regulations, including national, or regional, speed limits and conditional rules. These are typically not sign-posted and therefore not detectable by onboard cameras.

Required road topology with selected attributes to minimize the data footprint for smaller vehicle segments while still enabling electronic horizon providers to power an ISA feature.

Multiple global automakers have already chosen the HERE ISA Map with their eyes set on the 2022 and 2024 timelines.

“HERE is proud to deliver the automotive industry with the advanced location data and services it needs to enhance road safety for all road users. The HERE ISA Map focuses on supporting driver safety by ensuring they always have accurate speed limit information, including conditional limits and non-posted signs,” said Sheila Nedelcu, Senior Director, Automotive Product Management at HERE Technologies. “The HERE ISA Map can be easily integrated into any ISA solution and help automakers comply with the new mandatory ISA regulation of the European Union.”

The HERE ISA Map is available as a standalone map for simpler ISA solutions and smaller vehicle segments. The same map attribute set is also included in the HERE ADAS Map (Advanced Driving Assistant Systems) that contains additional geospatial content for lane keeping and adaptive cruise control for more advanced driver assistance feature sets. Available publication formats include RDF for customers who use their own compilation into a proprietary format, NDS.Classic for customers following an onboard map approach and NDS.Live map services for highly connected vehicles.

The ISA regulation is part of the EU’s new General Safety Regulation for motor vehicles, planned to become mandatory for all new new-model cars, vans, trucks, and buses in July 2022 and for all new vehicles sold in the EU in 2024. It is expected that ISA can help to reduce both accidents and traffic fatalities, as well CO2 emissions. Beyond EU member states, also Norway and Switzerland, as well as selected EU candidate countries, have signaled to adopt the ISA Regulation.

SOURCE: HERE