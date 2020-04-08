HERE continues to lead as Counterpoint Research’s top location & mapping platform, ahead of Google and TomTom

For the third year in a row, HERE Technologies was named by Counterpoint Research as the world’s number one location platform. The 2020 Counterpoint Research Location Platforms Evaluation and Analysis compared the 25 leading location platform vendors, including Google, TomTom and Mapbox, in capabilities and execution.

Neil Shah, Vice President of Research, notes: “HERE continues to emerge as the world’s leading and most comprehensive location platform in our evaluation. Over the last eighteen months HERE has widened its lead compared to the competition, developing end-to-end capabilities, a broader and deeper portfolio of offerings, a string of partnerships and a large number of customer wins.”

Counterpoint has greatly expanded its evaluation criteria since publishing its last benchmark in July 2018. The new report evaluates the leading 25 maps and location platform players, across six categories, on more than 60 capabilities and ecosystem success parameters. HERE leads the pack in all categories and across more than 40 of the criteria, including: Developer Ecosystem, Indoor Maps, ADAS/HD Maps, Geo-Coding, Traffic, Tracking & Positioning, Openness, Marketplace and more.

“This is a strong reflection of our evolution as a location platform company, building on our existing strengths and partnerships – as well as forging new ones – that are expanding the use cases we serve across different industries,” said Edzard Overbeek, CEO at HERE Technologies. “This shift has accelerated since we opened our location platform up to customers, partners and third-party developers, to help them build their own applications, monetize them and scale.”

SOURCE: HERE