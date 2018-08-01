HERE announces industry-leading freemium plan for developers to build location-aware applications

Developers can now access for free a highly comprehensive set of mapping and location-based APIs and SDKs. HERE Technologies, a global leader in mapping and location platform services, today announced a new pricing plan, including a freemium option, for developers to build applications utilizing the company’s enterprise-grade location platform.

HERE Technologies is simplifying how developers build location-aware applications by eliminating complex pricing models and upfront credit card requirements. Now developers can have access to rich data and platform services, including: maps, geocoding, geofencing, places, and intermodal routing, as well as advanced features such as turn-by-turn navigation and custom route, waypoint and fleet APIs with the simple pricing plan described below.

“Location-awareness is the foundation for our digitally connected world,” said Edzard Overbeek, Chief Executive Officer of HERE Technologies. “Building on our company’s strength of powering applications across industries, we are excited to increase developer access to our platform, enabling them to create solutions that can redefine how we move, live and interact with our communities and businesses.”

The HERE platform is currently used by companies large and small, from Amazon, Microsoft, Grab and Samsung, to hundreds of thousands of independent developers across the world.

The new HERE pricing plan consists of:

Freemium – Free access to the HERE platform to create public, private, paid, and free applications and websites with a limit of 250,000 platform transactions, 5,000 SDK active users and 250 managed assets per month. Pay-as-you-grow: $1 per additional 1,000 transactions over 250,000 transactions. Pro – $449/month for access to the HERE platform to create public, private, paid, and free applications and websites with a limit of 1 million platform transactions, 5,000 SDK active users and 250 managed assets per month. This includes a monthly SLA of 99.9% and technical support via email.

From launching an on-demand business to supporting new forms of mobility, academic research and not-for-profit organizations, the new HERE plan makes getting started with location easy.

“Developers are at the forefront of innovation, driving new solutions across every industry and sector,” said Neil Shah, Research Director and Partner at Counterpoint Research. “HERE Technologies empowers these developers with an industry leading location platform which is highly affordable, accessible and includes quality tools to effortlessly embed the value of location in their applications. This move will extend HERE platform’s reach further to developers and companies of all sizes.”

For the full list of features available on the HERE platform, go to: https://developer.here.com/documentation . To get started with the new plans, go to: www.here.com/freemium





HERE is a privately held company backed by several investors: Audi, BMW, Bosch, Continental, Daimler, Intel and Pioneer.

About HERE Technologies

HERE, the Open Location Platform company, enables people, businesses and cities to harness the power of location. By making sense of the world through the lens of location we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes – from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, including our new generation of cloud-based location platform services, visit http://360.here.com and www.here.com

