HERE and leading Swiss retailer Migros offer CO₂ Insights for shippers and fleet operators

The CO₂ Insights tool predicts amount of CO₂ produced for any given commercial truck route

HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced a new commercial fleet analytics tool that predicts the amount of Carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions per route, considering factors such as vehicle and fuel type, traffic conditions and the road networks’ physical attributes, including topography, curvature, slope and elevation. CO₂ Insights also recommends the most appropriate commercial vehicle with the most appropriate engine (diesel, electric, bio-gas or hydrogen) to produce the least CO₂ for any given route. By doing so, CO₂ Insights supports the transition to CO₂ neutral commercial fleet and contributes to reducing pollution.

CO₂ Insights – under the name of M Opex Tower – was developed by leading Swiss retailer Migros and its strategic partner Empa, a world-renowned research institute for materials science and technology within the ETH (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zürich), relying on HERE location data and services. Migros has used the tool to investigate the environmental impact of its own fleet and drive the transition from diesel vehicles to alternative fuel options such as biogas, electric and hydrogen. The retailer built its CO₂ analytical tool with the HERE Routing API, which enables fleet managers to deliver optimized navigation routes incorporating the attributes of the roadway, legal and physical restrictions and adjusted road hierarchy and topology via HERE Map Attributes API.

CO₂ Insights is certified by myclimate, an organization that helps calculate and offset emissions. For this offset, the CO₂ calculation takes into account the energy consumed for transportation (tank-to-wheel) and emissions from fuel production (well-to-tank). Indirect emissions from vehicle manufacturing, maintenance and disposal, as well as the emissions produced to build the infrastructure used by the vehicle are also considered. The CO₂ calculation is certified according to DIN EN 16258 and ISO 14040.

“Sustainability has always played a major role for Migros. The innovative tool we have recently developed helps us reach our goal to reduce CO₂ emissions in road transport by 70% by 2030 and thus consolidate our position as one of the most sustainable retailers in the world,” said Rainer Deutschmann, Director Security & Traffic, Federation of Migros Cooperatives. “With its extensive network in the Transport and Logistics industry, HERE Technologies is the right partner to get other companies to benefit from our innovation.”

“In addition to offering our customers the fastest and shortest routes, we are now in a position to predict the amount of CO₂ produced by any given type of commercial truck on any given route. We can even identify which combination of truck model and fuel is least polluting. We are proud to see our road attributes powering CO₂ Insights in support of building CO₂ neutral fleets. This is an important contribution to help the EU reach its objectives of climate neutrality by 2050,” said Jørgen Behrens, Chief Product Officer at HERE Technologies.

CO₂ Insights will be free of charge for evaluation purposes until 31 March 2022 for HERE customers.

