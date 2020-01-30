Henrik Henriksson of Scania to lead ACEA Commercial Vehicle Board in 2020

The Commercial Vehicle Board of Directors of the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) has elected Henrik Henriksson, CEO of Scania, as its Chairman for 2020.

Mr Henriksson takes over the chairmanship from Gerrit Marx, President Commercial and Specialty Vehicles at CNH Industrial.

Enabling a smooth transition to carbon-neutral transport is one of ACEA’s top priorities for the years ahead, as well as ensuring that road freight transport can continue to contribute to the good functioning of Europe’s economy.

“We look forward to working closely together with the European institutions to help ensure that the Green Deal objectives are met. I strongly believe that, with increasing efforts from all stakeholders, carbon-neutral road transport by 2050 is within reach. This will require serious investments in charging and re-fuelling infrastructure suitable for trucks and buses, as well as a legislative framework that promotes all zero- and low-emission vehicles. And we have to start here and now in order to succeed,” Mr Henriksson underlined.

The ACEA Commercial Vehicle Board of Directors elects its Chairman for a yearly term. The Board is made up of the most senior executives from ACEA’s commercial vehicle members: DAF Trucks, Daimler Trucks, IVECO, MAN Truck & Bus, Scania, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, and Volvo Group.

SOURCE: ACEA