Henning Lategahn, Founder and Managing Director, Atlatec confirmed for M:bility | Europe

Henning Lategahn – Founder and Managing Director at Atlatec, has been confirmed as an expert speaker for M:bility | Europe.
Henning will participate in the following panel discussion:
How do we test the autonomous vehicle?
The March 2018 fatal crash in Phoenix involving a pedestrian and a manned Uber vehicle in autonomous vehicle mode highlights the danger and complexity of testing autonomous vehicles in real-world situations.
- What challenges exist in the testing and validation of autonomous vehicles and how can they be overcome
- What testing methods are currently being used and which are the best?
- How does the approach to autonomous vehicle testing differ in North America, Europe and Asia?
- Would more stringent regulation result in fewer accidents during the autonomous vehicle testing process
- Should autonomous vehicles be tested to perfection before being deployed on a large scale?
