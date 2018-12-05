Henning Lategahn, Founder and Managing Director, Atlatec confirmed for M:bility | Europe

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM – Automotive World, a global publishing and events company helping stakeholders understand the future of mobility, announced today that Henning Lategahn – Founder and Managing Director at Atlatec, has been confirmed as an expert speaker for M:bility | Europe.

Henning will participate in the following panel discussion:

How do we test the autonomous vehicle?

The March 2018 fatal crash in Phoenix involving a pedestrian and a manned Uber vehicle in autonomous vehicle mode highlights the danger and complexity of testing autonomous vehicles in real-world situations.

What challenges exist in the testing and validation of autonomous vehicles and how can they be overcome

What testing methods are currently being used and which are the best?

How does the approach to autonomous vehicle testing differ in North America, Europe and Asia?

Would more stringent regulation result in fewer accidents during the autonomous vehicle testing process

Should autonomous vehicles be tested to perfection before being deployed on a large scale?

To find out more please visit https://www.automotiveworld.com/conferences/mbility-europe/

Automotive World contact:

Emma Georgiades

emma.georgiades@automotiveworld.com

+44 (0) 2921 286 515