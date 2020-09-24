Henkel sponsors 27th Vehicle Displays Detroit Virtual 2020 and introduces innovative automotive display solutions

Henkel, a market leader of high-impact solutions in adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings, is a proud sponsor of the 27th annual Vehicle Displays & Interfaces Symposium, which will be held virtually Oct. 14-15. Vehicle Displays Detroit is a staple gathering for vehicle display engineers, designers, OEMs, ODMs and suppliers.

In addition to sponsoring the event, Henkel will introduce virtually its comprehensive product portfolio and optimized process solutions around flexible automotive display designs such as free formed, curved, or integrated large displays.

As part of the forum’s technical program, Henkel has been selected to present high-precision optical bonding process for free-form and curved displays. The presentation will highlight the innovative coating process and the customized Henkel Liquid Optically Clear adhesive (LOCA) for free-form coating as well as the curved displays lamination process.



“As a market leader in automotive adhesives, we know the importance of developing products that are high-quality and long-lasting,“ said Cristopher Naida, Head of Automotive Electronics, Americas. “Participating with industry peers at Vehicle Displays Detroit allows us to demonstrate our capabilities and collaborate with other organizations to help sustain a bright future for the automotive industry.“



Throughout the two-day event, forum participants can learn more about specific Henkel solutions from the company‘s experts by chat in the virtual booth or e-mail. Learning examples will comprise:

Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) and the optimized process

Structural bonding products and the SpeedCure system

Thermal Interface Material with a case study

SOURCE: Henkel