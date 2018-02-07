Henkel to showcase its comprehensive automotive composite expertise at JEC World 2018

Henkel’s specialists will be available to discuss the benefits of the company’s broad technology portfolio and global service capacities for composite applications in automotive and other demanding industries during JEC World 2018 on Booth G48 in Hall 6.

Among the highlights on display will be Henkel’s new Loctite MAX 5 matrix resin for carbon fiber reinforced composite wheels. The new technology is designed to replace aluminum in this demanding chassis application and builds on the recent success of Loctite MAX 2 for use in glass fiber reinforced leaf springs. The new resin combines high temperature resistance, excellent toughness and long-term durability with rapid mold filling, thorough fiber impregnation and high curing rates for cost-efficient large volume production.

Another spotlight will be on the company’s new Loctite UK 2032 adhesive for multi-substrate designs, following the strong response to Loctite UK 2015 introduced at last year’s JEC. Both adhesives are ideally suited for bonding structural parts made of composite materials with distinctly different coefficients of thermal expansion, from plastics to e-coated steel or aluminum.

Loctite UK 2032 and Loctite UK 2015 are specifically designed to meet automotive performance requirements as well as high volume production demands.

Furthermore, Henkel will show various demonstration parts molded in new RTM test tools at the company’s Heidelberg Composite Lab. This includes thick leaf spring test parts as well as parts with a complex 3D geometry.

In the Composite Lab Henkel also does preforming of these parts made with the Henkel Binder Loctite FRP 2000.

“There is an ongoing strong trend for further light weighting in automotive, with a clear focus on chassis components and integrated multi-substrate designs engineered to meet the industry’s strict fleet fuel consumption and CO₂ regulation targets,” says Konrad Brimo Hayek, Senior Business Development Manager – Chassis, ADAS & Safety for Henkel.

“With our comprehensive product portfolio for the composites industry, including matrix resins, multi-substrate adhesives, binders and release agents, we are determined to play a leading role in this market as a global solutions partner with extensive customer support capabilities. Above all, this also includes Henkel’s dedicated two Composite Labs in Europe (Germany) and Asia (Japan), providing advanced process know-how, application engineering and customer trial facilities,” Brimo Hayek adds.

Henkel will present its matrix resins and multi-substrate adhesives for large-scale composite production on March 8th, 12.30 pm.

Visit Henkel in Paris on Booth G48 in Hall 6 for first-hand information about the supplier’s total solutions approach to advanced composite technology, or learn more at www.composite-lab.com.

