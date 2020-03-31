Hello Dublin! FUSO eCanter delivers post in Ireland

The world’s first all-electric light truck has added yet another European city as its home turf. Since March 2020, two FUSO eCanter are now operating in the Irish capital Dublin for the country’s post service An Post. With the handover in Dublin, the FUSO eCanter is now running in ten European cities in Germany, the UK, France, Portugal, the Netherlands, Denmark and Ireland.

Daimler Trucks and FUSO Europe are delighted to be working with An Post as they become the very first postal service provider in the world to attain zero carbon emission delivery status within a capital city. The FUSO eCanter is an integral part of our customer’s effort to reduce carbon emissions and in striving towards cleaner air quality in Ireland.

Electrifying urban delivery across the world

Since launching the eCanter in October 2017, FUSO achieved the initial sales target of 150 units in about two years since the first delivery to a customer. More deliveries in Europe, Japan and the United states are set to follow successively.

So far, the global FUSO eCanter fleet has achieved 1.6 million kilometers, driven locally emission-free in customer operations. With a range of 100 kilometres, the 7.49 tonne vehicle easily meets the inner-city short-range distribution requirements of its customers. The electric drive system carries a motor (maximum output: 129 kW; maximum torque: 390 Nm) and six high-voltage (with each 420 V and 13.8 kWh) lithium-ion battery packs. With quick-charging stations, the vehicle only takes approximately one and a half hours to fully recharge.

SOURCE: Daimler