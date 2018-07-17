Hella once again increases sales and earnings significantly in the fiscal year 2017/2018

Lighting and electronics specialist HELLA has continued its profitable growth path in the fiscal year 2017/2018 (June 1, 2017 to May 31, 2018). Based on preliminary key performance indicators, the currency-adjusted consolidated sales increased by 9.3 percent. Taking negative effects from exchange rates into consideration, reported sales increased by 7.2 percent to about € 7.1 billion (prior year: € 6.6 billion).

Earnings also once again saw improvement based on preliminary figures. The adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (adjusted EBIT) increased by 8.8 percent to about € 581 million (prior year: € 534 million); the adjusted EBIT margin is accordingly at 8.2 percent (prior year: 8.1 percent). Taking special effects into account, the reported earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) improved by 13.2 percent to around € 574 million (prior year: € 507 million), the reported EBIT margin thus increases to 8.1 percent (prior year: 7.7 percent).

“In this past fiscal year, we had much stronger growth than the automotive market and have further improved our profitability at a high level,” says HELLA CEO Dr. Rolf Breidenbach. “This positive trend shows that our alignment with central market trends such as autonomous driving, electrification and digitalization is successful. We want to continue along this path in the future and utilize the industry transformation for additional profitable growth.”

The full financial results for the fiscal year 2017/2018 will be announced in the press conference to be held in Dusseldorf on August 10, 2018 at 9:00 a.m.

