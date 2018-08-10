HELLA: National roadshow of events to highlight to technology

Hella Gutmann Solutions (HGS), the leader in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) recalibration for the aftermarket, is urging workshops to take advantage of the opportunity afforded by Euro Car Parts (ECP), and attend one of its ADAS open information events.

“Having almost singlehandedly championed the ADAS cause in the independent sector for a number of years, through publicity, training programmes and interactive seminar presentations at major events such as Automechanika, I am delighted that ECP, one of our major partners, is embarking on this national ADAS awareness campaign,” said Neil Hilton, the company’s head of business development.

“ADAS equipped vehicles are now commonplace in the independent workshop, but there is still a level of naivety when it comes to who takes the responsibility for these systems, which include lane departure warning, emergency autonomous braking, blind spot detection etc., after service and repair has been undertaken. Well, the answer is the workshop and any work that affects the vehicle’s geometry, even adjustment to the tracking, will require the camera/radar to be recalibrated to ensure the ADAS equipment functions correctly!

“As well as the liability issue, ECP’s ADAS open events, which are entitled ‘What is your ADAS solution?’ challenge independents with a number of questions such as: What is ADAS calibration? What is the difference between dynamic and static calibration? How long does it take to complete? When should you carry out calibration? Should they be unable to answer any one of them, ECP suggests, and we’d wholeheartedly agree, they attend one of its events.”

The events kick-off in Sunderland on 16th August and finish in Saltash on 25th September, with 14 others taking place across the length and breadth of the country in between, making it a truly national campaign. Workshops should contact their local ECP branch for more details.

For more information about the products available from Hella Gutmann Solutions, please call the sales team on: 01295 662402

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.