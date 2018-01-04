HELLA makes ground-breaking development

As a respected original equipment (OE) manufacturer and systems supplier, HELLA is already at the forefront of automotive technology with its involvement in areas such as ADAS (advance driver assistance systems) and LED lighting solutions. However, unwilling to sit on its laurels, the company is now looking further into the future to redefine the limits of present and future camera evolution.

So, as well as current ADAS innovations like lane departure warning systems, which are based on radar sensors that constantly monitor the area behind the car when passing other vehicles or changing lanes, HELLA is developing products that continue to enhance its reputation as a leader in the market.

Working alongside independent associated business Brighter AI, HELLA has been increasing the quality of existing camera systems by pushing the boundaries of technology with a cloud-based application that has allowed the development of new safety and comfort-related functions.

The solution has already been implemented in the security sector, but can be adapted for automotive applications and uses infrared night photography to create realistic daylight images.

In layman terms, the team is developing the technology that will enable the driver to look into the rearview mirror at night and the view reflected will appear to them as if they were driving in daylight, thus solving a basic problem of driving in the dark – limited sight and slower reaction times.

Greater illumination of the area around them will significantly increase driver safety as they will be able to see more of the road behind, leading to less accidents and potential fatalities.

Currently in its pilot stages, HELLA is confident that the realistic colour image technology will pave the way for further uses in the industry such as optimising camera-based driver assistance systems, as well as applications in aviation and aerospace.

For more information about the OE quality products available from HELLA, please call customer services on: 01295 662400 or email hella.sales@hella.com

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.