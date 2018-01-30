Hella lighting concept sets new standards in new Audi A8

The lighting and electronics expert HELLA has implemented a comprehensive lighting concept for the new Audi A8. It combines intelligent safety with individual comfort and striking animations; light here serves not only as a safety function but also takes center-stage as a design element. With HELLA’s Coming Home and Leaving Home scenarios, the front and rear lighting units of this luxury sedan make an important contribution to vehicle individualization. It furthermore has a unique vehicle interior. The Audi A8 is available on the market since November 2017.

“In collaboration with Audi, we’ve developed a comprehensive lighting package for the Audi A8. It encompasses front and rear lighting as well as the interior lighting. This once again underlines our leadership in innovation and technology regarding vehicle lighting and our orientation along key automotive market trends”, says Markus Bannert, member of the HELLA management board and responsible for the Lighting business division. “Throughout, we not only developed product solutions of the highest standards in technology and lighting design. The degree of individualization and new functionalities is particularly distinctive. Our A8 lighting concept virtually communicates with the driver and thus increases safety and comfort at the same time.”

Already when opening the vehicle, the driver will be welcomed with a dynamic light animation of the daytime running light. And also while driving, the Matrix LED high beam provides optimal visibility on the road. Per unit, it integrates 32 small, individually adjustable light emitting diodes that transmit light in two lines. Thanks to this new arrangement and the also variably controllable low beam in the lower headlamp area, the A8 illuminates the road most dynamically and precisely. The other traffic participants are not blinded by the light beam.

An optional laser high beam will additionally kick in automatically at speeds from 70 km/h. For the first time, the laser high beam adjusts to the course of the road and provides even better illumination in curves. A small laser module projecting a light beam across several hundred meters is integrated in every headlamp. From outside, the laser light can be recognized by an x-shaped cover and is emphasized by a blue ambient light.

The individual lighting language continues inside the vehicle. Lateral light bands between the ceiling handles welcome and see off the driver using running light effects. And while driving, they create a pleasant atmosphere. The newly developed optional Matrix LED reading lamp providing targeted illumination in the rear vehicle ceiling constitutes another highlight. The light in the Audi A8 thus significantly contributes to overall driving comfort.

In the A8, HELLA has also for the first time produced rear combination lamps with OLED technology (OLED: organic light emitting diode) for a large-scale series. These are four small vertical plates emitting an extremely homogenous light on all sides, thus standing for lightness and precision. When leaving and locking the vehicle, a distinctive animation will see off the driver.

