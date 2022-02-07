HELLA and Faurecia set the course for a joint future

Together, Faurecia and HELLA form the seventh largest automotive supplier worldwide and a global market leader in high-growth technology fields

Following the successful takeover of HELLA by Faurecia on 31 January 2022, the course for the joint future has now been set at the constituent meeting of HELLA’s Shareholder Committee. In addition to the new appointments to the committee, the meeting on 4 February 2022, also dealt with organizational issues and future areas of cooperation. As a de facto group, Faurecia and HELLA, with a total of around 150,000 employees, is the world seventh-largest automotive supplier and one of the global market leaders in high-growth technology fields. Based on Faurecia’s current slightly more than 80 percent stake in HELLA, both companies will continue to operate as independent listed entities with their own governance.

“HELLA and Faurecia are strong companies, and together we are even stronger,” says HELLA CEO Dr. Rolf Breidenbach. “Thus, we have now created essential prerequisites for opening up additional sales opportunities together with Faurecia, as well as for realizing a wide range of synergy potentials in order to further strengthen our competitiveness. Today’s Day One of our cooperation is thus a very special milestone for both companies. I would therefore like to thank all those involved who have paved the way over the past few months.”

Patrick Koller, CEO of Faurecia, also expresses his thanks and adds. “By combining our strengths, we will have the critical size and advanced technology capability in all our Business Groups, making us an even more valued partner for the automotive industry. We look forward to playing a major role as a global innovator and solutions provider, shaping a safe, sustainable, advanced and customized mobility. Focused on growth opportunities, we will bring long-term value for our customers and shareholders, as well as offering a more responsible and sustainable mobility for future generations.”

SOURCE: Hella