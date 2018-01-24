Hella academy is launched

Established in 2001, the TWS training center of Hella Gutman now branches out into the HELLA Academy with an additional range of topics relevant to all HELLA brands and with improved content. The training events, proposed under the umbrella of this new knowledge workshop, are conducted by technical experts of Hella Gutmann. Hella Academy offers a combination of the traditional 1-3 day expert training courses on vehicle system diagnostics and local events throughout Germany focusing on systems such as lighting, electronics, thermal management, air conditioning and brakes. The new concept makes perfect use of the synergies between HELLA, Hella Gutmann, Behr Hella Service and Hella Pagid and provides training content with practical relevance.With the launch of HELLA Academy, the new website www.hella-academy.com goes online. Here, users will find all the necessary information about training events and dates. Availability checks and registrations can also be made online. Customers have access to a personal space where they can benefit from interesting new functions like voucher management and compiling individual training programs for themselves or their employees. Given the rapid development in automotive engineering, the trend is towards specialization, e.g. in high-voltage technology, air conditioning technology, vehicle electrical systems or driver assistance systems.

Workshops and dealerships can choose among a wide variety of training events. The HELLA Academy locations in Breisach and Erwitte are currently offering 12 different 1-3 day training courses. Four additional courses will be added shortly. The local training events are frequently conducted in cooperation with wholesalers and enjoy great popularity. Currently, 15 seminars and lectures throughout Germany allow customers to stay abreast of the rapid technical advances in lighting, electronics, air conditioning, thermal management and brakes.

www.hella-academy.com