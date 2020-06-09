Heléne Mellquist new President Volvo Penta and member of Volvo Group management

Heléne Mellquist has been appointed as President Volvo Penta and new member of Volvo Group Management. She will replace Björn Ingemanson, who after a long and successful career will retire.

Heléne Mellquist, born in 1964, currently holds the position as President for the European Division at Volvo Trucks. Her career at the Volvo Group began in 1988 and she has held many senior positions at the company. She has also held the position as CEO at TransAtlantic 2012-2015.

Heléne Mellquist will join Volvo Penta on July 1st, 2020 and take up her new position on September 1st, 2020.

SOURCE: Volvo Group