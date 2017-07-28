Heihin: Establish world’s largest supply system for FI systems in India

Keihin Corporation announces the establishment of a new supply system for electronic fuel injection systems (FI systems) for motorcycles in India, the world’s largest motorcycle market, which was decided at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 28. Based on this decision, we will also construct a new plant (Plant II) of our consolidated subsidiary, Keihin India Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd. (KPL) in the north of India and expand the factory buildings at Plant I of KPL and Plant III of Keihin FIE Pvt. Ltd. (KFI).

We currently produce approximately 13 million carburetors for motorcycles at the three plants of KFI in India. There are already plans to tighten the environmental standards for motorcycles to BS-6* in India in 2020, and it is expected that full-scale migration from carburetors to FI systems, which can precisely control fuel and air, will commence.

We have therefore decided to establish a supply system for the FI systems as detailed below.

1. Building a new plant (KPL Plant II)

We plan to build KPL Plant II in Neemrana, Rajasthan in the north of India and

commence the production of injectors and fuel feed pumps, which are components of fuel

pumps, in 2019.

2. Expanding the factory building at KPL Plant II and commencing the production of

electronic control units We plan to expand the existing building at KPL Plant I and commence the production of

electronic control units in 2019.

3. Expanding the factory building at KFI Plant III We plan to expand the building at KFI Plant III and establish a system to meet the increased demand.We also plan to commence the production of throttle bodies and fuel pumps at the existing three plants of KFI in 2019.

We anticipate that a maximum of 18 billion yen will be invested to establish this supply system for FI systems in India.We are currently providing 10 million FI systems globally. In the future, we will strengthen the supply system for FI systems mainly in India with its expanding market, and increase the annual production capacity to 20 million systems and improve our competitiveness as a global supplier.

The impact on the consolidated business results of the current period is insignificant.

* Outline of BS-6 (Bharat Stage 6):

BS-6 (Bharat Stage 6) is the name of the exhaust gas regulation in India that will become

applicable in 2020. The regulatory values of BS-6 are equivalent to EURO5 in Europe, which will

take effect in 2020. The regulation will be stricter than the existing BS-4; e.g. CO and NOx contained

in exhaust gas must be reduced by approximately 29%Note and 85%Note, respectively.

Note: Exhaust gas reduction rates for motorcycles of 150 cc or less, which sell well in India.

