HAVAL expands export to CIS countries

HAVAL expands sales territory of Russian-manufactured automobiles and encourages export trade to CIS countries: Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. HAVAL Motor Rus announces cooperation with these companies which receive status of importing vendors. HAVAL model range will be presented at the start by HAVAL F7 and F7x intelligent crossovers, as well as HAVAL H9 frame SUV. All vehicles are manufactured at the full cycle plant in Tula region. In 2020, HAVAL has realized exports to Belarus already. The expansion of the export scope in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan means that Russian-manufactured HAVAL automobiles at the Tula plant will gradually realize globalization.

The export of Russian-manufactured automobiles to Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan is launched for the first time. The dealer network in Kazakhstan will cover 15 cities and its expansion will take place in two stages in 2021. Azerbaijan’s first imported model is the smart coupe HAVAL F7x, which will greatly enrich HAVAL’s local product lineup and allow local consumers to have more choices.

HAVAL dealership in Minsk, Republic of Belarus, has been operating since 2017. This year new HAVAL dealerships are planned to be opened in five more cities of Belarus. Thus, the volume of deliveries of HAVAL automobiles to the Republic of Belarus will be significantly increased.

Jerome Saigot, CEO of HAVAL Motor Rus: “The active development of HAVAL and its introduction in the new markets is our strategic goal. Our full-cycle technological plant on the territory of Uzlovaya Industrial Park in the Tula region plays a significant role in this process. Our mission is to offer modern, reliable and affordable automobiles to an increasing number of customers”.

Anarbayev Akylbek, General Director of HAVAL Motor Kazakhstan: “We are happy about the opportunity to lead HAVAL in Kazakhstan. We will actively develop the dealer network, increasing customer loyalty. We thank HAVAL Motor Rus for the trust and looking forward to a successful cooperation”.

Jamal Guliyev, General Director of Azerbaijan Automobiles: “HAVAL is one of the most ambitious and rapidly developing automotive companies. We are proud to be a partner of this automotive concern and are confident that our cooperation will be long-term, stable and mutually beneficial”.

Sergey Varivoda, Head of Avtotsentr on MKAD: “HAVAL has already established itself in Belarus. The expansion of the dealer network and the increase in deliveries will allow HAVAL to strengthen its position. We are pleased to be part of this strategic plan”.

HAVAL plant in Russia began operation in June 2019 on the territory of Uzlovaya Industrial Park in the Tula region. This is the first full-cycle foreign enterprise for the brand. HAVAL plant in Russia produces four models now: intelligent crossovers F7 and F7x, as well as frame SUVs H5 and H9, this year will also launch a new small SUV model on the brand new L.E.M.O.N platform. The production capacity of the plant at the first stage is 80,000 units per year, and plans to increase to 150,000 units per year in the future.

An engine plant will be also launched at the territory of HAVAL plant. The project is expected to be fully completed by the end of 2022. The plant will provide engine production and assembly for more than 90% of HAVAL automobiles produced in Russia. The new facility will cover an area of more than 10,000 m2, and provide at least 300 local jobs.

SOURCE: HAVAL