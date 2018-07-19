Hassle-free travel with Opel Astra and clever accessories

Those contemplating a longer journey with the entire family, the Golden Retriever and lots of luggage require a travelling companion with lots of space and comfort. The Opel Astra – as a five-door hatchback or Sports Tourer estate with a huge boot – fits this description perfectly. The Opel bestseller impresses with comfort, safety and practical accessories that make long-distance drives even more relaxing.

Everything packed away safely

The Opel Astra Sports Tourer boasts a load volume of up to 1,630 litres, the hatchback offers up to 1,210 litres. This enables singles, couples, families or a group of friends to pack their bags and hit the road. They can also carry bicycles or surfboards – without taking up boot space. Up to four bikes can be transported at the rear or on the roof using the respective carrier systems (available from €83.90*) provided by Opel partner Thule. Roof boxes are also offered. They can be opened from both sides and thus easily loaded and unloaded. The white Opel roof box (€599*), for example, offers up to 460 litres of space or up to 75 kilogrammes for additional luggage. And those in need of even more space can tow a trailer, which is made more relaxing by assistance systems such as Trailer Stability Program or Hill Start Assist.

Keeping the boot neat and tidy is easy with the optional FlexOrganizer® pack (€145*). The modular storage system holds bags and sports equipment in place with its combination of rails, nets and other storage elements. Clever accessories such as a tailored boot mat that, when flipped over, doubles as a water-resistant cargo tray, are also available. The upper surface is made of black carpet, matching the interior, while the underside is easy-to-clean rubber, which provides protection from dirt and moisture. Drink holders and storage possibilities in the centre console help to keep the rest of the interior tidy. Personal items and up to 1.5-litre bottles can be stored in the front door side pockets.

Relaxed journeys: Ergonomic seats and automatic climate control increase comfort

The ergonomic active seats certified by the back experts from AGR (Aktion Gesunder Rücken e.V.) with features such as adjustable side bolsters, massage and memory function as well as cooling ventilation, create a new level of comfort. And even the youngest passengers benefit, with Opel offering a range of baby and child seats along with child seat restraint systems for all age groups (from €184*).

The standard air-conditioning and the optional dual zone climate control ensure pleasant temperatures inside the car even on the hottest days. Dual zone climate control allows the driver and front seat passenger to individually choose their preferred temperature. Meanwhile, the electric glass sunroof lets revitalising fresh air into the Astra when open. When closed, a blind prevents too much sunlight heating up the interior. Another feature that tames the heat of the sun is the Solar Protect heat-absorbing glazing in the rear. And optional heated seats ensure cosiness while driving at night when temperatures have dropped –not only for the driver and front seat passenger but also for the occupants of the two outer rear seats as well.

Happy days: Enjoyable travelling thanks to great entertainment

Opel Astra drivers can keep in touch and stay on the chosen route with the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible IntelliLink infotainment system including navigation. This provides all occupants with access to the important functions of their smartphones. Passengers in the rear can even play cards on a folding table thanks to the optional FlexConnect adaptor (from €21.90 excluding specific bracket), while the Opel FlexConnect tablet holder lets them watch movies on their device.

The wide range of practical accessories for all Opel models including the Astra can be viewed at https://www.opel-accessories.com and obtained from local dealerships.

* RRP including VAT. Additional installation costs may apply.

