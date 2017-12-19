Hartmut Schick to lead Daimler Trucks Asia

Hartmut Schick (56) will be the new Head of Daimler Trucks Asia (DTA). He will succeed Marc Llistosella (50), who will leave the company by March 31, 2018 in order to pursue new career challenges. DTA is the Asian subsidiary of Daimler Trucks and Buses, the world’s leading manufacturer of trucks and buses, and includes the Japanese Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC) and the Indian Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV).

“Marc Llistosella has contributed to many important milestones of Daimler Trucks. We thank him for his great commitment and wish him all the best for the future,” said Martin Daum, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG for Trucks and Buses.

“In Hartmut Schick, a very experienced and internationally minded commercial-vehicles executive is taking charge of our business in Asia. In recent years, he has turned Daimler into the world’s most successful bus producer, characterized by an integrative management style. We are delighted that he is taking over this important task in Asia,” continued Martin Daum.

Marc Llistosella joined the then Daimler-Benz AG in 1994 and held various management positions in the areas of sales and strategy. He planned the market entry in India as Head of Truck Strategy in 2005, and then moved to the newly founded DICV in India, at first as project manager and later as CEO. In 2014, he moved to Mitsubishi Fuso as Head of Sales, where he provided crucial support with the merger of the two Asian brands and national companies into Daimler Trucks Asia.

December 19, 2017

2 Since April 1, 2015, Marc Llistosella has been CEO of MFTBC and Head of DTA with responsibility for the worldwide business of FUSO and BharatBenz. Since then, he has repositioned both MFTBC as a company and also the FUSO brand through investments in products, production, quality management and digitization and the launch of E-FUSO, the first product brand for electric trucks and buses. Hartmut Schick has been Head of the Daimler Buses division and CEO of EvoBus GmbH since January 1, 2009. Under his leadership, the division has developed into the world’s most profitable bus manufacturer and at the same time, as the only bus manufacturer that continues to produce in Germany. In addition, Daimler Buses further extended its technological leadership in the last years, not least due to the Mercedes-Benz Future Bus, the world’s first city bus to operate in autonomous mode. Hartmut Schick joined the Central Research Department of the then Daimler-Benz AG in 1986 after graduating in mechanical engineering. After a period working in car production at the Sindelfingen plant, Schick joined the Marketing department of DASA in Munich in 1990. He was appointed Head of the Corporate Secretariat and Head of the Office of the Chairman of the Board of Management in 1993. In 1995, he returned to Stuttgart and took charge of the Chairman’s Planning Staff. Two years later, he was given the task of establishing the Mercedes-Benz plant in Juiz de Fora (Brazil) as Head of Production and Logistics. From 2002 onwards, he headed the global communications of the Daimler Group.

