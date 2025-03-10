Harman selects Ivalua to enhance automation and increase efficiency

Ivalua will empower Harman with greater visibility into its supply chain, enabling stronger supplier collaboration

Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, today announced that Harman, a leader in the connected technologies industry focused on the automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, has selected Ivalua to digitize its Source-to-Contract (S2C) operations for direct materials spend.

Harman designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions, and services. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, Harman’s software services power billions of mobile devices and systems. Harman partners with leading automakers worldwide, and more than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with Harman audio and connected car systems.

In the initial implementation phase, Harman will centralize direct spend processes across its Automotive operations, leveraging Ivalua’s intuitive and fully integrated sourcing platform to streamline and automate operations. This will foster collaboration, enhance productivity, and increase efficiency, ensuring uninterrupted workflows, real-time insights, and advanced analytics to drive strategic decision-making.

“Our collaboration with Ivalua represents a major step forward in our digitalization journey,” said Frank Lutz, Director of Procurement Digitalization at Harman. “By leveraging Ivalua’s unified platform, we anticipate significant improvements in efficiency and productivity, enabling us to better collaborate with suppliers and drive greater value across our procurement operations.”

At a later stage, the two companies intend to expand their collaboration to utilize the advantages of Ivalua’s portfolio of spend and supplier management software solutions across Harman’s other core business areas, including its successful Lifestyle division.

“We are thrilled to empower Harman with our innovative, market-leading solution to meet its current goals and support future ambitions. We look forward to supporting Harman’s transformation journey and driving long-term success together,” said Dan Amzallag, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Ivalua.

SOURCE: Ivalua