Harman recognized as 2024 Supplier of the Year by General Motors

General Motors presented Harman, the automotive technology leader and a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., with a 2024 Supplier of the Year Award at GM’s 33rd annual Supplier of the Year event in Phoenix, Arizona

General Motors presented Harman, the automotive technology leader and a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., with a 2024 Supplier of the Year Award at GM’s 33rd annual Supplier of the Year event in Phoenix, Arizona.

“We’re honored to once again be named a Supplier of the Year by General Motors,” said Christian Sobottka, President and Chief Executive Officer at Harman. “This recognition reflects the deep trust GM places in Harman and the passion and precision our team brings to every program. It’s a proud moment for all of us and a testament to the strength of our longstanding partnership. We look forward to continuing to drive innovation together.”

GM’s Supplier of the Year awards recognizes global suppliers for their execution across key categories like safety, innovation and resilience. A global cross-functional team makes award selections based not only on an organization’s performance across 2024, but also their alignment to GM’s core values and ambitious goals.

“For more than 30 years, General Motors has recognized the company’s top global suppliers at our annual event, spotlighting their innovation and resiliency through even the most challenging circumstances,” said Jeff Morrison, global chief procurement officer at GM. “Together, we’re helping bring advanced technology and the industry’s broadest portfolio of vehicles to market for GM customers.”

Harman has been a trusted GM partner since 2011—delivering next-generation intelligent cockpit control products along with premium in-vehicle audio—and has proudly earned the Supplier of the Year award four times. This latest recognition marks Harman’s first Supplier of the Year win in audio since launching the AKG brand in automotive—a milestone made even more significant by the speed with which the team achieved Best-in-Class performance and delivered GM’s highest-scored audio system to date.

SOURCE: Harman